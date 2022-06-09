Action Tank accepting applications for City Council Bootcamp from NKY; application deadline Jun 29















City Council Bootcamp, a free, nonpartisan, arts-driven program for engaged community members interested in becoming better policymakers at the local level, either as advocates or legislators, is now accepting applications.

This year’s Bootcamp will run from September 2022 through March 2023 and will give students an opportunity to network with other civic-minded residents as they learn how to effectively champion new, impactful policy changes that benefit all residents. Previously open only to Ohio residents, the 2022 Bootcamp is open to Kentucky residents.

“In just two short years of CCB, we have had alumni appointed and elected to Cincinnati City Council; elected as precinct executives and community council presidents; appointed by the Mayor to the Cincinnati Accessibility Board of Advisors; successfully champion legislation at City Hall; and more,” said Ioanna Paraskevopoulos, Action Tank’s Co-Founder and Executive Director. “Now, as this empowering and impactful program enters its third year and our country has reached a critical political moment, we need smart, passionate people engaged in local government now more than ever, to push back against the political extremism we see creeping into government at every level. We can’t wait to continue supporting more local leaders on their journeys toward positive political change,” .

In a mix of virtual and in-person sessions, CCB participants engage with a wide array of panelists representing government administrators, elected officials across the political spectrum, journalists, community leaders, and others who shape local policy processes and outcomes. Students then sharpen their skills through interactive, artist-led workshop experiences.

Applications are open through June 29 at 5 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to attend an information session Saturday, June 11 from 3-5 p.m., or Thursday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. All Ohio and Kentucky residents 18 and older are eligible to apply. Because some program sessions will take place in person, applicants should consider their availability to travel to Cincinnati during the program period before applying.

For any questions about Action Tank’s City Council Bootcamp program please refer to Action Tank’s website or email rebecca@actiontankusa.org.

