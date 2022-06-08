30th Anniversary Italianfest starts tomorrow on Newport’s Riverboat Row; food, fun, entertainment















Staff report

The 30th Anniversary Italianfest 2022 starts tomorrow and runs through Sunday on Newport’s Riverboat Row — featuring (as usual) multiple Italian Food Specialties, Live Music, History of Newport’s Italian Heritage and much more.

Kicking off summer festivals is the one that has everything — including a free bocce ball court– and it’s free to all to attend.

This City-sponsored event is produced by a core of dedicated volunteers who, every year, create a little bit of Italy in Newport. It started in the fall of 1991 when Mayor Thomas Guidugli and Commissioner Jerry Peluso recognized a need for a family-oriented event that would celebrate the region’s rich cultural history and reflect the pride Newport citizens have for their community.

It has evolved from an event with only give food vendors and 5,000 visitors into one of the region’s liveliest, family-oriented festivals.

Over 120,000 visitors are expected to attend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Times:

Thursday, June 9, 5-11 p.m.

Friday, June 10, 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, June 11, 12-11 p.m.

Sunday, June 12, 12-9 p.m.

A New Entertainment Venue for 2022: Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses is a boisterous, horn-driven, 10-piece New Orleans-style band known for their energetic performances that will raise the roof and bring Newport Italianfest to its feet on Saturday, June 11 at 9 p.m.

Italianfest 2022 Music Schedule

Thursday, June 9th:

5-7 p.m. – Pete Wagner Band with Nancy James

7-8 p.m.– Opening Ceremonies

8-11 p.m. – Vinyl Countdown

Friday, June 10th:

6-7 p.m. – Pete Wagner Band

7-8 p.m. – Moreno Fruzzetti

8-9 p.m. – Pete Wagner Band

9-11 p.m. – Four C-Notes

Saturday, June 11th:

Noon-2 p.m. – Pete Wagner Band

2-3 p.m. – Moreno Fruzzetti

3-4 p.m. – Pete Wagner Band

4-5 p.m. – Moreno Fruzzetti

5:30-8:30 p.m. – Joey Said No

9-11 p.m. – Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses

Sunday, June 12th:

Noon-1 p.m. – Pete Wagner Band

1-2 p.m. – Moreno Fruzzetti

2-4:30 p.m. – Pete Wagner Band

6-9 p.m. – Naked Karate Girls

Visit either Newport Italianfest website or the Newport Italianfest Kentucky Facebook page for additional information.