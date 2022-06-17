$162 million in ARPA funding awarded to 360 smaller Kentucky cities, to defray costs due to COVID















Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday awards exceeding $162 million for more than 360 smaller cities in Kentucky from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help defray costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of NKY cities are included in the allocations. See the complete list here.

This is the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments, and these cities received their first funding awards last year.

The money, which began being distributed on Thursday, can be used by local governments to pay for such things as the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll, and more.

“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”

The Department for Local Government, or DLG, is tasked with distributing these funds. Non-entitlement cities, or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, were required to submit budget certification forms to DLG. The total amount of funding to be sent out to cities in this second round is $162,101,603.

Here is a link with the amount of money going to each of the 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky. Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury.

For more information on ARPA funding for non-entitlement cities and a full list of eligible expenses, visit the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s website.