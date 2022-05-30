Wok & Roll is rock-‘n-rolling with great Chinese food by Wu Linn and his family















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

They’re both here to stay.

Rock and Roll.

And Wok & Roll.

It might be hard to decide which is more enjoyable.

The music might be more relatable for the OGs.

The food at Wok & Roll Chinese Restaurant is for one and all.

But the name, according to owner Wu Linn really has nothing to do with music.

“In the restaurant,” said the 48-year-old Linn, through his daughter Vicky serving as interpreter, “we always have a big flame in the wok. So, it sounded interesting, and the name stuck.”

Not surprisingly Wu Linn is all about food – and probably doesn’t have much time for music – be it rock and roll or any other.

“I came here about 30 years ago,” he said. “My cousin is from Northern Kentucky. And, we opened the Wok & Roll about nine years ago.”

Linn came here from China where he says he worked in the restaurant business since he was a kid at the age of 18.

“I wasn’t an owner back then,” he says through his daughter, “but I’ve always thought of owning and operating my own restaurant.”

Before he opened Wok & Roll, he did some work in the restaurant business in Northern Kentucky.

“I liked the area,” he says through Vicky, while waiting on a long lunch line of diners. “That’s why we picked this area.”

This area – for Wok & Roll – is Independence on Richardson Road. And as far as work is concerned, well that’s just about all Linn and his family have time to do.

The eight-staffers include Linn, his wife and daughter – Vicky – as well as three drivers for delivery.

The hours are, well to be kind – insane.

Tuesdays through Thursdays are 10-hour days – 11 a.m.till 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday add an hour – 11 to 11, and Sunday is a bit of a breather – only noon to 10 p.m.

Thank goodness – for the Linns – they are closed Mondays.

“I enjoy working,” Linn says, “especially since my family is together with me.”

Linn has a special rapport with his customers as well, notes Vicky.

“He (Wu) gets along very well with our customers. He knows most by name since we have so many repeat customers.”

The General Tso’s Chicken, Sesame Chicken and Sweet and Sour Chicken top the list of favorites, according to Vicky. “And people seem to love our egg rolls as well,” she said.

The thought of expansion has crossed Wu’s mind, since the popularity of Wok & Roll has grown.

“I’ve thought about it,” he said, “but now is not the time. The COVID situation has created a hard-to-hire employee base.”

For now, the only Wok & Roll music on Richardson Road will be Wu Linn’s food.

Or, make that Rock and Roll music – take your pick.

Wok & Roll Chinese Restaurant, 4213 Richardson Road, Independence, Eat in or take out. 859-647-1888.