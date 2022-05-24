Vote for the NKY finalists for Kentucky Living’s 2022 Best in Kentucky Awards — through May 31















Voting is now open in Kentucky Living’s 2022 Best in Kentucky Awards — and you still have time to vote for the NKY finalists on the list..

Through May 31, Kentuckians can choose their favorite local hamburger joints, parks and recreation areas, golf courses and more! Click here to see the finalists and vote.

Boone County Finalist

Rabbit Hash General Store



Campbell County Finalist

Newport Aquarium



Gallatin County Finalist

Hometown Pizza



Kenton County Finalist

United States Playing Card Company

Kentucky Living magazine is published by the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. Both the print version of Kentucky Living magazine and KentuckyLiving.com continue to support electric cooperatives in Kentucky by helping to build communities who take pride in their culture. Kentucky Living is the largest circulation publication in the state, with a readership of about one million readers and a circulation of more than 475,000 homes and businesses.

The Kentucky Electric Cooperatives is proud to serve these readers through statewide representation. As user-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities, the electric co-op focus will always be on delivering the best combination of cost and service to local electric consumers.

Voting for your favorite Best in Kentucky finalists ends May 31. You can vote once a day per email.

The winners will be announced live on Facebook and YouTube on August 17 and published in Kentucky Living magazine’s September edition.