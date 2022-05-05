Verona’s Doug Kurzynski purchases Zoup! Eatery in Florence, following in parents’ footsteps















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

He’s a chip off the old block – well, not really.

Doug Kurzynski’s parents owned restaurants – so it was only natural son Doug followed.

He did – but it took time.

“I own and operate iDrive Auto Sales in Walton and have an auto business in Latonia,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

And this week the 39-year-old Kurzynski finally ventured into the restaurant business.

He purchased Zoup! Eatery in Florence.

What took so long?

“Maybe,” said the Verona resident, “it was 10 years of my wife, who doesn’t cook. But this was a venture I’ve always wanted to get into.”

Zoup! Eatery is a franchise known for its wide variety of soups and broths.

“My wife and I are raising our kids locally, and we strive to set good examples for our children as they grow,” said Kurzynski, who with wife Amanda, has four children. “We live this principle through providing excellent customer service and ensuring that all our team members do as well.”

Zoup! Eatery provides a wide variety of soups and broths – always available for sampling, along with salads, sandwiches, and additional menu categories ranging from a signature mac and cheese to organic craft beverages to nutritious bowls made with a base of bone broth or full-husk brown rice.

“We anticipate no immediate menu changes,” Kurzynski said, “but we are not out-sourcing our produce. All of our produce will be purchased locally.”

Zoup! Eatery has an updated online ordering platform and is available for takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery orders, according to Kurzynski.

“All menu items will be available in convenient catering sizes for groups of 10 or more,” he said.

Founded in 1998, Zoup! Eatery claims to be the leading fast-casual concept with locally owned and operated restaurants across the United States and Canada. In 2018, Zoup! started its evolution from Zoup! Fresh Soup Company to Zoup! Eatery and expanded its menu from soups, salads and sandwiches to additional menu categories.

“Most of our locations are north of Kentucky,” Kurzynski said, “in fact, we may be the southern-most Zoup! location in the country.

“Most Zoup! Eatery locations are in Illinois, Northern Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Canada.”

Zoup! Eatery is located at 7753 Mall Road, Florence, Suite A.

As for Doug Kurzynski, his location – at least for now – is right behind the counter.