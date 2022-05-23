Two-time defending champion Beechwood baseball team draws into competitive 9th Region bracket

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
The blind draw that established brackets for the 9th Region baseball tournament didn’t exactly bolster Beechwood’s bid for a third consecutive title. The Tigers (25-6) are in a bracket with three teams that have a combined winning percentage of 73.1 this season.
In the opening round on Wednesday, Beechwood will take on Dixie Heights, a team that won 12 of its last 13 games to push its overall record to 24-6. The winner of that game will face either Newport Central Catholic (18-12) or Conner (29-6) in the semifinals on Saturday.
Conner was the only 9th Region team that defeated Beechwood during the regular season, but the Tigers’ 7-5 loss to Covington Catholic in the 35th District final on Friday put them in an unfavorable position for the region draw.
CovCath (18-14) ended up in a bracket with three teams that have a 55.2 winning percentage. The Colonels will play St. Henry (16-13) in Wednesday’s opening round and the winner will face either Highlands (19-16) or Ryle (18-14).
Beechwood won 9th Region championships in 2019 and 2021, but baseball was among the spring sports cancelled by the pandemic in 2020.
Going into this week’s tournament, the Tigers are ranked No. 6 in the state coaches poll and have the region’s highest Ratings Point Index, a statistic that measures teams based on strength of schedule.
Campbell County and Brossart are the local teams in the 10th Region baseball tournament that has opening round games on Monday and Tuesday at Harrison County High School.
Simon Kenton and Walton-Verona earned berths in the 8th Region tournament. The draw will be held Monday evening with first-round games beginning Wednesday at the University of Louisville.
Softball teams will finish their district playoffs this week. Region track meets are also on this week’s schedule.
Baseball region tournaments
9th REGION AT TWO SITES
Wednesday at Thomas More Stadium, Florence
Highlands (19-16) vs. Ryle (18-14), 5 p.m.
Covington Catholic (18-14) vs. St. Henry (16-13), 8 p.m.
Wednesday at Meinken Field, Covington
Conner (29-6) vs. Newport Central Catholic (18-12), 5 p.m.
Dixie Heights (24-8) vs. Beechwood (25-6), 8 p.m.
Saturday at Thomas More Stadium, Florence
Semifinal games, 5 and 8 p.m.
Sunday at Thomas More Stadium, Florence
Championship game, 3 p.m.
10th REGION AT HARRISON COUNTY H.S.
Monday
Brossart vs. Nicholas County, 5:30 p.m.
Mason County vs. George Rogers Clark, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Campbell County vs. Harrison County, 5:30 p.m.
Montgomery County vs. Bracken County, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinal games, 5:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Championship game, 6:30 p.m.
Softball district tournaments
33rd DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY H.S.
Monday — Ryle vs. Conner, 5 p.m.
Tuesday — Championship: Cooper vs. Ryle-Conner winner, 5:30 p.m.
34th DISTRICT AT VILLA MADONNA
Monday — Lloyd vs. Ludlow, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd-Ludlow winner, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Villa Madonna vs. St. Henry, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Championship game, 5:30 p.m.
35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD H.S.
Tuesday — Championship: Notre Dame vs. Beechwood, 5 p.m.
36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT VETERANS PARK
Monday — Highlands vs. Dayton, 5:30 p.m.
Monday — Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Championship game, 5:30 p.m.
37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY H.S.
Monday — Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.
Monday — Scott vs. Brossart, 7 p.m.
Tuesday — Championship game, 6 p.m.
Track & Field region meets
Monday — Class 1A, Region 4 at Brossart
Wednesday — Class 2A, Region 4 at Scott
Wednesday — Class 3A, Region 5 at Ryle