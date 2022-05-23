Two-time defending champion Beechwood baseball team draws into competitive 9th Region bracket















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The blind draw that established brackets for the 9th Region baseball tournament didn’t exactly bolster Beechwood’s bid for a third consecutive title. The Tigers (25-6) are in a bracket with three teams that have a combined winning percentage of 73.1 this season.

In the opening round on Wednesday, Beechwood will take on Dixie Heights, a team that won 12 of its last 13 games to push its overall record to 24-6. The winner of that game will face either Newport Central Catholic (18-12) or Conner (29-6) in the semifinals on Saturday.

Conner was the only 9th Region team that defeated Beechwood during the regular season, but the Tigers’ 7-5 loss to Covington Catholic in the 35th District final on Friday put them in an unfavorable position for the region draw.

CovCath (18-14) ended up in a bracket with three teams that have a 55.2 winning percentage. The Colonels will play St. Henry (16-13) in Wednesday’s opening round and the winner will face either Highlands (19-16) or Ryle (18-14).

Beechwood won 9th Region championships in 2019 and 2021, but baseball was among the spring sports cancelled by the pandemic in 2020.

Going into this week’s tournament, the Tigers are ranked No. 6 in the state coaches poll and have the region’s highest Ratings Point Index, a statistic that measures teams based on strength of schedule.

Campbell County and Brossart are the local teams in the 10th Region baseball tournament that has opening round games on Monday and Tuesday at Harrison County High School.

Simon Kenton and Walton-Verona earned berths in the 8th Region tournament. The draw will be held Monday evening with first-round games beginning Wednesday at the University of Louisville.

Softball teams will finish their district playoffs this week. Region track meets are also on this week’s schedule.

Baseball region tournaments

9th REGION AT TWO SITES

Wednesday at Thomas More Stadium, Florence

Highlands (19-16) vs. Ryle (18-14), 5 p.m.

Covington Catholic (18-14) vs. St. Henry (16-13), 8 p.m.

Wednesday at Meinken Field, Covington

Conner (29-6) vs. Newport Central Catholic (18-12), 5 p.m.

Dixie Heights (24-8) vs. Beechwood (25-6), 8 p.m.

Saturday at Thomas More Stadium, Florence

Semifinal games, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday at Thomas More Stadium, Florence

Championship game, 3 p.m.

10th REGION AT HARRISON COUNTY H.S.

Monday

Brossart vs. Nicholas County, 5:30 p.m.

Mason County vs. George Rogers Clark, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Campbell County vs. Harrison County, 5:30 p.m.

Montgomery County vs. Bracken County, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinal games, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6:30 p.m.

Softball district tournaments

33rd DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY H.S.

Monday — Ryle vs. Conner, 5 p.m.

Tuesday — Championship: Cooper vs. Ryle-Conner winner, 5:30 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT VILLA MADONNA

Monday — Lloyd vs. Ludlow, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday — Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd-Ludlow winner, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday — Villa Madonna vs. St. Henry, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday — Championship game, 5:30 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD H.S.

Tuesday — Championship: Notre Dame vs. Beechwood, 5 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT VETERANS PARK

Monday — Highlands vs. Dayton, 5:30 p.m.

Monday — Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday — Championship game, 5:30 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY H.S.

Monday — Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.

Monday — Scott vs. Brossart, 7 p.m.

Tuesday — Championship game, 6 p.m.

Track & Field region meets

Monday — Class 1A, Region 4 at Brossart

Wednesday — Class 2A, Region 4 at Scott

Wednesday — Class 3A, Region 5 at Ryle