Two products by AquiSense Technologies certified by UK, Australia, leading the way for water treatment















AquiSense Technologies, the global leader in UV-C LED water disinfection technology located in Erlanger, has been certified to REG4 by NSF International and Australian Watermark for its PearlAqua Deca and PearlAqua Micro product ranges.

All product ranges were certified by NSF International in compliance with the REG4 Certification for material and structural integrity compliance with the UK Water Supply.

Equally, the listed products were tested and certified by Global-mark to the WaterMark Certification for material and structural integrity compliance the Australian and New Zealand markets.



The PearlAqua product range is the world’s most advanced UV-C LED water treatment system, with thousands of units shipped each month, it is a clear market leading product. The PearlAqua range includes several discrete model sizes offering flow rates of up-to 45 lpm and 3rd party validation disinfection performance of up-to 6-log (99.9999%) pathogen reduction. The PearlAqua range is designed to fit into point-of-use and point-of-entry applications. It is trusted by leading OEM brands globally and manufactured in the AquiSense Kentucky, USA facility to ISO-9001:2015 quality standards.

The NSF REG4 certification is similar to the WRAS certification, in that both were developed as a streamlined way for plumbing product manufacturers and materials suppliers to conform with UK regulations and gain timely access to the UK market. To verify compliance, each component must undergo tests to multiple specifications to confirm that they cannot be installed, connected, arranged or used in a way that could cause waste, misuse, undue consumption or contamination of the water supply.



The WaterMark certification, which comes from Global-Mark, is designed to test any product that comes in contact with drinking water and certify they are compliant with the Australian and New Zealand standards. The certification prescribes tests and suitability for products that come in contact with drinking water, with regard to their effect on the quality of the water.



“Obtaining the NSF REG4 and WaterMark certifications is yet another instance where PearlAqua is leading the way for UV-C LED technology,” said Oliver Lawal, AquiSense CEO and President. “The addition of these certifications makes the PearlAqua ideal for OEMs and individuals looking for regulated water treatment technology,” concluded Lawal.