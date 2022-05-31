Tom Meyer has memorized 20 books of the Bible and is bringing his mission to Creation Museum















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Tom Meyer has a special relationship with the “most famous book in the world” and has in fact committed 20 “books” of the Bible — yes, word for word — completely to memory. And he is bringing his Bible memory ministry to Northern Kentucky as a full-time volunteer for the Creation Museum.

Known as the “Bible Memory Man,” Meyer is author of The Memorization Study Bible and a Christian guest speaker at churches and conferences around the world. He presents the Bible spoken dramatically with “all the passion and drama its original authors intended” and teaches others about committing the Bible to memory.

This he will be doing, starting tomorrow, for visitors to the Creation Museum in special presentations included in the price of admission.

“I want to give guests a new experience,” he says. That includes helping them learn how to memorize the Bible.

He’ll also be making presentations at Answers in Genesis’ Ark Encounter in Williamstown.

Meyer, 46, grew up in Chicago and has most recently lived in Northern California. He is a professor at Shasta Bible College, where he also earned his B.A. in Bible and Theology. As a young man, he spent 1000 days in the Holy Land, earning two Master’s degrees from Jerusalem University College.

It was there he met his wife, Sarah, on Mount Zion in 2009 — and where he became devoted to memorizing the Bible.

The Bible itself, Meyer says, is “rich with commands” that tell readers to memorize it — to keep the Word of God in your heart as a “weapon of choice” in a spiritual war. He cites the disciple Paul who describes the attire needed for spiritual life and defenses against “our daily battle against evil.” Our weapon, he says, is the “sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.”

In an increasingly cut-and-paste world, Meyer says believers have a responsibility to make Bible memory a priority in their lives. The potential for perverting the Word on digital platforms is only going to increase, he argues, and the primary way to preserve it is “by having it in our head and heart.”

Meyer is a spokesman for The BibleMemory App and a frequent expert source in national and international news on anything related to the Bible.

He and Sarah are the parents of four children under age 10 — and, as a family, they travel together on his speaking engagements.

Today, the family has relocated to Burlington where they will live while Tom pursues his volunteer Bible memory mission at the Creation Museum.