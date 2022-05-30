Three NKY students newly-appointed, one returning to KDE’s 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council















The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has announced 17 Kentucky public high school students have been named to the 2022-2023 Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council

Established to allow student feedback on critical issues impacting students and schools, the council connects students with KDE staff to develop ideas to strengthen student voice and transform education.

The group meets regularly with the commissioner, both in person and virtually, to discuss how decisions made at the state level are affecting students throughout Kentucky.

“As we continue to reimagine and improve the overall experiences our students have on a daily basis through the United We Learn vision, it is essential that students have a purposeful voice in decision making,” said Education Commissioner and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass. “I look forward to working with the council in the year ahead and am excited to hear from these exceptional student leaders as we work to create a bold new future for Kentucky’s schools.”

The newly selected members will serve for the 2022-2023 school year and, if eligible, will have the option to serve again in fall 2023.

The new members include:

• Hunter Combs, 11th grade, Knott County High School

• Joud Dahleh, 12th grade, Ignite Academy (Boone County)

• Justin Dunning, 11th grade, Lyon County High School

• Raima Dutt, 11th grade, duPont Manual High School (Jefferson County)

• Peter M. Jefferson, 10th grade, Henry Clay High School (Fayette County)

• Nyla Johnson, 12th grade, Eastern High School (Jefferson County)

• Shraman Kar, 11th grade, duPont Manual High School (Jefferson County)

• Vijaykumar Karthikeyan, 11th grade, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School (Fayette County)

• Kalli Oblander, 12th grade, Meade County High School

• Tanvi Rakesh, 10th grade, Cooper High School (Boone County)

• Chloe Ralston, 12th grade, Lincoln County High School

• Amy Roblero-Perez, 11th grade, Bardstown High School (Bardstown Independent)

• Macy Spigelmire, 10th grade, Kentucky School for the Blind

• Luke Taylor, 12th grade, Daviess County High School

• Malley Taylor, 11th grade, Craft Academy (Rowan County High School)

• Sarah Umbarger, 11th grade, Marshall County High School

• Sarah Yu, 12th grade, Highlands High School (Ft. Thomas Independent)

The 17 new members join 12 returning members, including:

• Gavin Breunig, 12th grade, Elizabethtown High School (Elizabethtown Independent)

• Charleigh Browning, 12th grade, Marion County High School

• Delaney Daugherty, 12th grade, Butler County High School

• Arnav Dharmagadda, 12th grade, Russell High School (Russell Independent)

• William Oliver Fegenbush, 12th grade, Montgomery County High School

• Loren Little, 12th grade, Clinton County High School

• Ella Luking, 12th grade, Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent)

• Anastasia Panaretos, 12th grade, South Oldham High School (Oldham County)

• Spandana Pavuluri, 12th grade, Central High School (Jefferson County)

• Alexandra Perry, 12th grade, Ignite Academy (Boone County)

• Sophia Retone, 12th grade, Atherton High School (Jefferson County)

• Bentley White, 11th grade, Kentucky School for the Deaf

Nearly 100 students applied for a spot on the advisory council this year.

Membership consists of at least three representatives from each of the seven Kentucky Board of Education districts; representatives from the Kentucky School for the Blind and the Kentucky School for the Deaf; and students who have indicated a career and technical education pathway.

The first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year will take place virtually in August.

Kentucky Department of Education