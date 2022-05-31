Thomas More University tailors programs to fit employer, community; get badges, microcredentials















In response to the constantly evolving demands of the area’s workforce, Thomas More University’s Digital, Graduate, and Professional (DGP) programs has expanded its offerings to better serve the community.

The University has experienced success with the microcredential and badge program launched in fall 2021. Seventy-six individuals have participated since its launch, earning over 110 badges and microcredentials.

In response to this success, DGP rolled out seven new categories of courses, marking more than 100 noncredit badged courses and microcredentials available to students and community members. In addition to the five existing categories of career acceleration, cybersecurity, human resources, management & leadership, and logistics; badges and microcredentials are now available in the areas of digital marketing, sustainable management, data analytics, entrepreneurship, women in business, international trade, and nonprofit management.

The noncredit microcredentials and badges launched by DGP are in direct response to employer needs, adding valuable skills for employees. These professional credentials are created with working individuals in mind, with offerings in a self-paced, online format.

Credential offerings differ from most other programs by integrating optional expert-led facilitated sessions. Based on input from local leaders, Thomas More created offerings in areas that fulfill employer needs including leadership, management, logistics, supply chain, cybersecurity, human resources, and marketing.

To further support local employers, Thomas More University offers professional development sessions, called Lunch & Learns, led by expert faculty. Presentation subjects include effective communication, time management, high performance team leading, mission-driven leadership, effective presentations, leading for change, and workplace stress management. These sessions are delivered in one-hour increments and are immediately useful for employees at all levels of an organization.

“Our faculty at Thomas More University are a tremendous resource for the business community,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “Their industry experiences afford them a unique perspective that enhances the professional development and opportunities for employees and organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. We are looking forward to partnering with industry leaders to promote the economic development of our communities and the region.”

Lunch & Learns are overseen by Debby Shipp, director of partnership development at Thomas More. Shipp has over 20 years of human resources experience.

“I was able to use continuing education and professional development to attract, retain, and engage employees,” says Shipp. “The knowledge gained by affording our employees professional development was a win/win, and the organization reaped benefits that encouraged innovative thinking, built a pipeline of future leaders, and, most importantly, kept us competitive. It made our organization stronger on many levels.”

Since its founding 100 years ago, Thomas More has been committed to ensuring that all people have the ability to receive a college education. The widely recognized Thomas More Accelerated Program (TAP), which was introduced in the ’90s, opened the door for working adults to earn a degree on their terms and has now evolved into the current DGP programs. This modern translation of programming aims to increase affordable access to a high-quality education, which is in line with the University’s mission as a Catholic liberal arts institution.

For more information about Thomas More University Digital and Graduate Programs, visit www.thomasmore.edu. For more information on microcredential and badge programs, visit bemore.thomasmore.edu.

To reserve a presentation for your workforce at your location or on Thomas More University’s campus, contact Debby Shipp at shippd@thomasmore.edu.

