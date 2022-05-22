The River: It’s true, as they say, that ‘something is always happening on the river’















The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story.

By Capt. Don Sanders

Special to NKyTribune

A decade ago, on Monday, 17 May 2012, after scrawling my John Henry to a couple of checks, the paddlewheeler CLYDE changed owners. It was a fluke and entirely accidental. I already owned a beauty of a boat, the SUN*FISH, at Jay’s Landings Marina in Decatur, Alabama. Everett Dameron, a self-described “boat ho’” from my hometown, intended to acquire the CLYDE. I was only along for the ride.

Was I nuts?

The answer is simply, yes — boat nuts. Those with the affliction take whatever pathway necessary to realize the proprietorship of the right dreamboat when one comes along. That’s how, for a short time, I owned the CLYDE and the FISH — a fleet of respectable vessels to call my own. It was a nice feeling, though I knew I couldn’t afford them both. The SUN*FISH was the first to go. These days, she’s towing small barges on the Tennessee River, not far from where the CLYDE is after her sale a couple of years ago. Both are in good hands, but I remain a boatman without a boat.

Memories of my parent’s paddlewheeler, the MARJESS, still hold forth in the annals of exceptional vessels known throughout my years on the river. Periodically, Master Mechanic, Captain Shawn Somers, and I brainstorm ideas to build a replica of my folk’s sternwheel scow. We both agree that it should incorporate the best of the original design with the advantages of modern technology whenever appropriate.

Instead of a gasoline “four-banger” engine formerly empowering the drivetrain of a classic Durant automobile built before 1932 that operated the original paddleboat, diesel-electric power is the choice that Shawn and I agree would be the best source of energy today. With the engine running, the juice necessary to drive the paddlewheel and provide house power for everything else requiring electrical energy would be the task of an advanced generator. While dockside, the New MARJESS, would plug into shore power whenever feasible.

As anxious as Cap’n Somers is to get the boat built, so am I. We simply need to find a patron or sponsor to finance the build. If anyone reading this musing would enjoy becoming involved, please leave your contact information in the comments. Rebuilding the 28-foot paddlewheeler is a viable possibility for those who can make dreams into realities.

The tiny town of Rising Sun, Indiana, Mile 506 on the Middle Ohio River, was all aflutter earlier this month with the surprise visit of the overnight passenger boat, the AMERICAN COUNTESS. Typically, Rising Sun would be bypassed by the bigger vessels except for rare occasions when the level of the Ohio River is too high to allow their passage beneath the Cincinnati bridges. Such was the case when the COUNTESS dropped in unexpectedly.

Rising Sun is no stranger to the presence of magnificent paddlewheel passenger boats. The DELTA QUEEN, AMERICAN QUEEN, and MISSISSIPPI QUEEN have all “choked a stump” at the quaint river village. However, of all the large vessels to present themselves at Rising Sun, the GRAND VICTORIA II, formerly the QUEEN OF NEW ORLEANS / HILTON FLAMINGO, is the most significant to the community.

Incidentally, I spent sixteen years of my river career as the GRAND VIC II’s Senior Captain before the company laid off all the licensed officers and made housekeepers of the deck crew. Sadly, after we departed, the condition of the once gracious river queen quickly deteriorated.

While the residents of the community across the river from Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, gushed at the spotless appearance of their recent royal visitor, I hoped I could fan a fire beneath some of the townsfolk to contact the casino’s upper management and insist that the resident “brag boat,” the GRAND VIC, gets better attention than it has.

Unfortunately, though there were some faint rumblings, I have little faith that the once magnificent paddlewheeler will be getting a facelift soon. Hopefully, the casino will move its gambling operation ashore so an overnight passenger boat company will see the value in acquiring the former Crescent City Queen and restoring the vessel to her former grace.

With the Ohio River straining her banks from recent rains, the river became a mean and surly environment. Not until nine days after the COUNTESS departed Rising Sun did I notice the reprint of a story in the GALLATIN COUNTY NEWS, an independent weekly newspaper published in Warsaw, Kentucky:

“Disaster was diverted last Tuesday evening, May 10, When the captain of the riverboat AMERICAN COUNTESS, lost control of the boat as it approached Markland Lock and Dam.”

According to the article, a spokesperson for the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers revealed, that the COUNTESS “missed the entrance to the lock and was pulled in front of the dam by the fast-moving current.” As this event occurred at night, darkness always makes everything on the river ten times harder than had situations happened during daylight.

Fortunately, the pilot of the AMERICAN COUNTESS kept the boat off the dam and was able to face upstream into the swiftly moving current racing toward the concrete structure. A radio call from the engineers alerted the crew of the nearby M/V BELLEVUE to assist the COUNTESS out of harm’s way and ultimately into the lock chamber.

Although someone monitoring the marine radio channels supposedly heard the captain of the COUNTESS disclosing “he had been ‘terrified’ during the incident,” the paper quoted the government spokesperson saying, “It was a near miss, but there were no damage or injuries to passengers or crew.”

Eventually, I identified the BELLEVUE’s heroic captain. My hat is off to him and his crew. Likewise, the river community owes a slap on the back to Captain Matt Wegman of Vevay, Indiana, and those who assisted him. So, I gave Matt a call to learn more about what happened on the night of the tenth above Markland Dam.

Cap’n Matt revealed his boat was working the barge fleet below the dam when the engineers called him for assistance with the COUNTESS. Once the BELLEVUE locked into the upper pool, the AMERICAN COUNTESS was already upstream away from the suck of the current sweeping the passenger boat toward the dam. Matt assisted the larger boat in turning around and helped keep it in shape close to the left-descending bank until the passenger vessel was safely inside the upper guard wall.

“Just having us alongside was comforting to the captain of the COUNTESS,” commented the BELLEVUE’s modest skipper. When complimented for the service he and his crew rendered, Captain Wegman replied, “It’s kinda the boatman’s code. When help is needed, you help out. Between the high water and the drift, it was an interesting assist. All went well, but the river can be unforgiving.”

Way back when I was a lad earning a night’s supper at Walt’s Boat Club at the end of the floodwall in West Covington, my favorite tune on the jukebox was “Something’s Always Happening on the River,” from the Captain Dick Bissell Broadway play, SAY, DARLING. Sixty-five years later, the tune is as relevant today as it was then:

“Something’s always happening on the river

On the river, on the river,

Oh, the river is the only life for me.”

Captain Don Sanders is a river man. He has been a riverboat captain with the Delta Queen Steamboat Company and with Rising Star Casino. He learned to fly an airplane before he learned to drive a “machine” and became a captain in the USAF. He is an adventurer, a historian, and a storyteller. Now, he is a columnist for the NKyTribune and will share his stories of growing up in Covington and his stories of the river. Hang on for the ride — the river never looked so good.

