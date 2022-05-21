Team plans 250-mile canoe trip, public events to celebrate official launch of Ohio River Way















A team of 20 modern-day adventurers will paddle 250 miles on the Ohio River from Portsmouth, OH to Louisville from May 31 through June 9 to officially launch the Ohio River Way.

As they paddle from town to town in two 30-foot-long Voyager canoes, Ohio River Way leaders will hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies with local officials and community leaders.

“We look forward to celebrating the beauty and majesty of the Ohio River with dozens of communities along the Ohio River Way,” said Brewster Rhoads, Chair of the Ohio River Way Board. “Where else in America can you paddle, fish, water ski, hike, bike, and camp while touring Underground Railroad and Native American sites, historic river towns, 19th-Century architecture, picturesque Main Streets, farmers markets and dozens of breweries, wineries, and distilleries.”

“Our trip is all about promoting safe outdoor adventure and recreation along the Ohio – and highlighting the unique historical, cultural and ecological assets to be discovered in the vibrant communities along its banks,” said Dr. David Wicks, vice chair of the Ohio River Way and Board Chair of River City Paddle Sports in Louisville, the organizer of the trip.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held in Portsmouth (OH), Vanceburg (KY), Manchester Island (OH), Maysville (KY), Ripley (OH), Augusta (KY), Chilo (OH), New Richmond (OH), Cincinnati (OH), Covington (KY), Aurora (IN), Rising Sun (IN), Boone’s Landing (KY), Vevay (IN), Carrollton (KY), Madison (IN), Westport (KY) and Louisville (KY).

Communities will be invited to join the Ohio River Way as dues-paying members to build a sustainable marketing and advocacy organization to promote recreation, attract tourism and stimulate economic development.

The Ohio River Way team will also present each town with customized metal wayfinding signs for placement at every boat ramp from Portsmouth to Louisville. Paddlers will camp each night in areas designated by the hosting river communities.

