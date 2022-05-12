St. Elizabeth Healthcare to hold celebratory groundbreaking for its new Dearborn Cancer Center















St. Elizabeth Healthcare will hold a celebratory groundbreaking for the new St. Elizabeth Dearborn Cancer Center on Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Located at 1640 Flossie Drive in Greendale, IN., the new three-story, 66,000 square-foot facility will provide leading-edge cancer care to Dearborn and surrounding counties.

“St. Elizabeth Healthcare is committed to leading the communities we serve to become the healthiest in America,” says Garren Colvin, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States and in the state of Indiana, with Indiana ranking 7th in the nation for cancer death rate. To address this staggering statistic, St. Elizabeth Healthcare is committed to expanding our nationally recognized cancer care program to Southeastern Indiana. This is a momentous day in the fight against cancer,” says Colvin.

The new Cancer Center will enable better access for patients outside of Northern Kentucky to receive cancer screenings, prevention and treatment.

“Our region is overrun by cancer and there is an unmet need,” says Douglas Flora, MD, Executive Medical Director of the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center. “We’re looking forward to making each cancer journey a little easier for patients and their families. From diagnosis to treatment through survivorship and support services, comprehensive cancer care is soon available right here in our community.”

The new Cancer Center will offer many state-of-the-art technologies, including on-site radiation oncology to treat a broad range of cancers, including breast, lung, prostate and colon cancers. Highly precise radiation oncology services will be integrated with current treatment plans, such as infusion services.

“Comprehensive breast cancer services will bring screening, diagnosis and treatment under one roof, so patients don’t have to travel far,” says Flora. “We’ll also offer state of the art screening such as Tomosynthesis/3D mammography to focus on precise diagnosis and treatments.”

“We’re proud to lead the way in personalized cancer care by bringing the latest technology and research together in the hands of experienced clinicians,” says Flora. For example, the St. Elizabeth Center for Precision Medicine and Genomic Health is challenging old paradigms and building the future of healthcare, today. “Through advances in universal germline testing, applied pharmacogenomics and the region’s first cancer prevention clinic, cancer may be detected sooner when it is most treatable,” Flora added.