St. E. Healthcare breaks ground on new Dearborn Cancer Center, taking top cancer care to Indiana















St. Elizabeth Healthcare held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new St Elizabeth Dearborn Cancer Center in Greendale, Indiana this week.

The new facility will provide leading-edge cancer care to Dearborn and surrounding counties.

“Indiana ranks 7th in the nation for cancer death rate,” said Garren Colvin, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “To address this staggering statistic, St. Elizabeth Healthcare is committed to expanding our nationally recognized cancer care program to Southeastern Indiana.”



The new building will have a total of 66,507 sq. ft. in three stories that include:

A 1st floor Main Entrance, Atrium lobby, Registration, Women’s Health Service Line, Radiation Oncology Service line, Lab featuring:



• Breast Health

• 5 exam rooms

• 2 mammography rooms

• 1 ultrasound room

• A boutique on site



• Radiation Oncology

• 1 linear accelerator

• 1 CT simulator

• 6 exam rooms



• Lab

• 3 draw/port access rooms



• Registration

• 5 registration desks



2nd Floor Medical Oncology, Infusion, Infusion Pharmacy, Multi-purpose room, Support Staff

• Medical Oncology

• 12 exam rooms

• 24 Infusion bays (4 private / 20 semi-private)• Social Services• Financial Counselors• Dietitian• Research Office• Lung Navigator

• Future Shell space

“We’re proud to lead the way in personalized cancer care by bringing the latest technology and research together in the hands of experienced clinicians,” said Dr. Doug Flora, executive medical director of the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center in Edgewood. “Our region is overrun by cancer and there is an unmet need.”

Construction Manager is Skanska/Maxwell; Lead Architectural firm is BSA – Also engineering Mechanical/Plumbing; Electrical Engineer is KLH Engineering; Civil Engineer is CT Consultants and Structural Engineer is THP Limited