Sprouts and Stouts Festival expands hours, offers more music, flowers, fun to Mother’s Day Weekend















Trinity Episcopal Church will bring the community together with a festival to raise funds and awareness for nonprofits in Covington. The sixth Sprouts and Stouts Festival will return Mother’s Day weekend as a two-day event held May 6-7.

Sprouts and Stouts started as a small garden sale and has steadily grown in attendance. This year’s event will begin with a plant sale beginning Friday. The market will have an array of plants, flowers and hanging baskets for sale from three local suppliers — Atwood Village Family Farm, Diefenbacher Greenhouses, and Millcreek Gardens.

Thanks in part to sponsors U.S.Bank Private Wealth Management, Devou Good Foundation, and Rhinegeist Brewery, Sprouts and Stouts will present an all-day outdoor music festival on Saturday, May 7. The main stage will feature local acts Olivia Frances, The School of Rock Mason, Push Play, and The Turkeys. The event will also offer a variety of food from local food trucks and craft beer from Rhinegeist. The event will also offer art activities for children and vendors with locally crafted items for sale.

“Trinity has been on the corner of Fourth Street and Madison Avenue for over 175 years, and for all of this time, we have committed ourselves to being a part of the Covington community,” said Rev. Peter D’Angio. “Sprouts and Stouts serves as one important example of this – that we welcome all of our friends and neighbors to Trinity, not just on Sunday mornings for worship, but to community events outside of the church where we get to know people, develop relationships and support programs that promote positive change in our neighborhoods.”

The plant sale will take place on Friday, May 6 from 10-5 p.m. The Music Festival will runs Saturday, May 7 from 12-8 p.m. at the corner of Madison Avenue and East Fourth Street in Covington. Events will be held rain or shine and are free to attend.

Proceeds from sales at Sprouts and Stouts will benefit non-profits in Covington. Past recipients have included Welcome House of NKY, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, the Emergency Shelter, and Lincoln Grant Scholar House. Trinity donates an average of $40,000 annually to nonprofit organizations.

For details about parking, band schedule, and more, visit www.SproutsandStouts.com.

