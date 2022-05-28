Sec. of State Michael Adams provides update data on voter registration, both parties increase moderately















Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Kentucky saw an increase in voter registration across all categories in April.

“Although I’m disappointed in the low turnout for our primary election, I’m glad we saw a bump in voter registration and hope this interest continues as we approach November,” Adams said.

From April 1 through April 18, when voter registration closed in preparation for the primary election, registration increased by 2,657, with 5,839 new registrations, while 3,182 voters were removed – 2,671 deceased voters, 252 with felony convictions, 215 who moved out of state, 23 adjudged mentally incompetent, and 21 who voluntarily de-registered.



Democrat registrants make up 45.4 percent of the electorate, with 1,618,061 registered voters. Democratic registration increased by 479, a .03 percent increase.

Republican registrants account for 44.9 percent of the electorate with 1,599,306 voters. Republican registration increased by 1,903 voters, an increase of .12 percent.

Kentuckians registered under other political affiliations account for 9.6 percent of the electorate, with 342,986 registered voters.

Other registration increased by 275 voters, a .08 percent increase.

