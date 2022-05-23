Road report: KYTC District 6 sites road projects in the region this week, be aware of closings, detours















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports projects for highways in the region this week. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures.

KENTON – CAMPBELL COUNTIES

KY 8 (4th/Veterans Bridge) – 7.6 milepost – Starting May 23 – Tuesday May 24, KYTC District 6 will be conducting a bridge maintenance project on KY 8/4th Street over the Licking River in Kenton County. Crews will be working from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. WB will be shifted to the right lane only. EB will be shifted to the center lane. This traffic pattern will be in place between Garrard in Covington and the round-a-bout in Newport. Motorists should look for lane closures and equipment.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES

KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road).

Two roundabouts will be built:

• at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane

• On Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Utility relocation is currently taking place. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022. Project completion is the end of 2023.

BOONE COUNTY

I-71 SB and NB (77.7 – 68.9 mile-marker) – Crews will continue pothole patching on I-71 from the I-75 interchange southbound to the Gallatin County line. Once complete they will work on the northbound side. Work will take place nightly from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting Sunday, May 22 through Friday morning, May 26. A lane closure will be in place in the work zone. Watch for crews and equipment.

I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton, KY. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line.

Please use caution when driving through this active work zone. Lane widths – and speed limits – are reduced in the project area. Trucks will only be permitted to use the right lane.

KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) 0 – 0.6 mile-marker – A widening and road improvement project on KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) is in progress. Motorists should be alert in the work zone. This project has a July 31 completion.

U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk. Both shoulders are closed within the project area for approximately one-quarter mile at the US 42 interchange on I-71/75 north and southbound. Also, traffic on US 42 westbound is shifted to the north while crews work on widening the south side of the roadway. No permanent lane closures on US 42 are anticipated while this work takes place. This travel pattern is expected to remain in place through spring 2022.

KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout.

Through Friday, May 26, weather permitting, various lane closures will be put in place on Ky 237 between the bridge over Gunpowder Creek and Rogers Lane, and on Camp Ernst Road between Old Pleasant Valley Rod and the roundabout, so that crews can complete paving throughout the project area. At least one lane of travel will remain open in each direction. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Nightly work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m.

KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway).

Ongoing traffic impacts, weather permitting:

Through Friday, June 24, weather permitting, Demia Way will be closed. Access to local businesses will be via Investment Way.

*Access to Berberich Dr. from Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) has been reopened.*

KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Work is in progress.

Transport Dr. at US 25 is CLOSED. The closure is expected to remain in place through mid-2022.

The existing intersection of Richwood Rd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25) is permanently closed.

Traffic on US 25 is using the new pavement between Duffel Ln. and Logistics Blvd. Signage has been put into place to direct drivers through the new traffic pattern, and a new traffic signal is operational at the intersection of Best Pal Dr. and Richwood Rd.

This travel pattern is expected to be in place through project completion, which is expected in late summer 2023.

The intersection of Paddock Rd. and Richwood Rd. (KY 338) has been reopened.

Traffic on Richwood Rd. from the Frogtown Connector west to the new roundabout is using the new pavement to allow for improvements on the south side of the road.

This travel pattern is expected to be in place through the end of 2022.

Railroad Crossings Update:

The Old Lexington Pike railroad crossing just south of Richwood Rd. is closed

The railroad crossing at Richwood Rd. and US 25 is permanently closed.

New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – The new DCD interchange is OPEN to traffic. Work will continue on a new road connecting to KY 20 (Petersburg Road).

Through Tuesday, May 31, weather permitting:

A new traffic pattern will be in place at the KY 237/Graves Rd roundabout for the next phase of construction. The southern leg of the roundabout that provides access to Old North Bend Rd will be closed as crews continue work on the inside of the roundabout, but traffic wishing to continue southbound will be able to do so. Traffic wanting to go to Old North Bend Rd will be detoured to the Cardinal Way roundabout and will circle back around to access northbound KY 237.

Through Monday, May 23, weather permitting:

Striping work and the installation of pavement markers will require various lane closures on I-275 between the Hebron and Graves Rd interchanges. Work will take place each night in both the westbound and eastbound directions, and is expected to be completed by 5 a.m., the following morning.

Weather permitting:

Please be aware of crews working in the KY 237/Graves Rd roundabout throughout the day to set a new traffic pattern. Once the traffic switch is completed, the southern leg of the roundabout will be reopened, and the portion of the roundabout that provides access to and from New Graves Rd will be closed. This traffic pattern will remain in place until Friday, June 10, weather permitting.

*** Access for local property owners on Graves Rd from the new interchange has been established. A cul-de-sac has been built at the northern end of Graves Rd, but the connection to KY 20 has not yet been established. It is expected that this connection will be opened to through traffic by June 1.

*** Barrels are in place on KY 237 at the I-275 interchange. The shoulders in this area are closed, and the speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph. Please reduce your speed and be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area.

KY 20 drivers should also be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area between KY 237 and Watts Road. Flaggers will also be in place in this section of the project to support traffic flow, when needed.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

I-275 Eastbound-Westbound (76 mile-marker) – Rolling roadblocks are scheduled for several nights so that Duke Energy can remove utility wires across I-275 near Northern Kentucky University and the I-275/I-471 interchange.

Through the morning of Friday, May 27, Duke Energy contractors will be using nightly rolling roadblocks along I-275 eastbound and westbound in 15-minute increments. The rolling roadblocks will repeat each hour from 11 p.m.- 5 a.m. each evening/morning. Work is weather dependent.

KY 9 (AA Highway) 12.4 – 8 mile-marker – A milling and resurfacing project on a section of KY 9 is in progress. The project will start on the southbound side at KY 709 (East Alexandria Pike) to KY 1997 (Stonehouse Road). Motorists should watch for a single lane closure and crews during nighttime hours of 6 p.m.–6 a.m. the following morning, Sunday through Saturday. Once the southbound side is complete operations will move to the northbound side. Work is weather dependent. This project has a mid-June completion.

KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) 18 milepost – A bridge rehabilitation project is in progress on the truss bridge that crosses Twelvemile Creek. Due to weather, the total closure has been extended to July 1. Motorists will be encouraged to use the signed detour by taking KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) to KY 2828 (Ivor Road) to KY 9 (AA Highway) to KY 547 (4 Mile Road) to KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway).

U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas.

GALLATIN COUNTY

I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is underway on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work will take place during nighttime hours of 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This has an August completion.

U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – U.S. 42 IS CLOSED to traffic from the Markland Dam to Craigs Creek for a landslide repair project until Nov. 2023. A signed detour will be in place to direct vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35.

GRANT COUNTY

KY 36 – A resurfacing project along several sections of roadway. Base failure work will take place first, then resurfacing and striping. Work to be completed by June 30. Work days are weather dependent. Watch for crews and lane closures in the work zone.

• Jonesville Road 0 – 6.4 mile-marker from Owen County line to KY 22.

• Stewardsville Road – 12.7 – 13.7 mile-marker from Heekin-Clarks Creek Road to Lynnwood Drive.

• Cynthiana Road – 22.5 – 24.3 mile-marker from just past Scaffold Lick Creek Road to the Harrison County line.

I-75 NB (147 – 149 mile-marker) – A left lane closure is in place for a soil nail project. The lane closure will be in place until project is complete. Motorists should be aware of lane closure and crews working.

KENTON COUNTY

KY 17 (Madison Pike) 13.4 – 18.6 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on KY 17 (Madison Pike) is in progress. Milling and resurfacing work will take place during the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sunday – Friday. A single lane closure will be in place and will be removed by 6 a.m. each morning. The project area is from KY 17X/Pelly Road the I-2275 interchange.

Texas Turnaround Project – The new travel pattern will help traffic move more efficiently from 4th St. in Covington to I-71/75 northbound. Once construction is completed, the existing entrance ramp from 4th St. in downtown Covington to I-71/75 northbound will be permanently closed. Following clearly-marked signage, drivers will access Pike St. by using the existing ramp that carries traffic to I-71/75 southbound, then turn left onto a new ramp, then left again onto I-71/75 northbound. There will be no traffic signals throughout this movement.

The right lane of the ramp from I-71/75 southbound to Pike St. IS CLOSED. One lane of travel will remain open on the ramp at all times. This travel pattern is expected to remain in place for approximately three months through mid-June.

The entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Pike St. IS CLOSED for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to follow Bullock St. to I-71/75 southbound to Kyles Ln., and then re-enter I-71/75 northbound.

The exit ramp from I-71/75 northbound to 5th St. will IS CLOSED for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to use the 12th St. exit from I-71/75 northbound to Simon Kenton Way to Pike St. to Main St. to 5th St.

The entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from 4th St. will not immediately be closed.

KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. Motorists should watch for construction crews and equipment in the project area. KY 3035 (Old KY 17) is closed to through traffic between KY 17 and KY 1501. Please use KY 17 to KY 1501 to KY 3035 as a detour. Blasting operations are in progress. Blasting may occur in the project area Monday – Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

KY 17 (Madison Pike) 4.3 – 4.8 mile-marker/7.8 milepost – A highway safety improvement project is in progress to improve sight distance between the area of KY 14 and Cruise Creek and realign the KY 17 intersection at KY 2042 (Moffett Road). Motorists should watch for crews, equipment, flaggers and possible lane closures during the project.

KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road) – 3.1 – 3.8 mile-marker – A safety improvement project is in progress between Anderson Road and Amsterdam Road. Watch for crews, equipment and lane closures in the work zone. The road is closed to through traffic until Fall 2022, so that crews can install a box culvert and retaining wall. Motorists may use Anderson Road (KY 2373) to Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) to Collins Road to Amsterdam Road as a detour.

PENDLETON COUNTY

U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY TRIMARC or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. You can follow us on the social media links below.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.