River Days Festival at Dayton’s Manhattan Harbor returns; see luxury homes, take a discounted cruise















For the second year in a row, River Days Festival is returning to the Dayton Riverfront.

The Manhattan Development Group is partnering with the City of Dayton, Queen City Riverboats and Yachts, and Scully’s to host River Days on Saturday, May 21, from noon-4 p.m. at Manhattan Harbour.

The festival will showcase the new luxury condos and townhomes at Manhattan Harbour. In addition to tours and learning more about the Manhattan Harbour development, guests can enjoy a mobile Mint Julep bar, live entertainment by the band Hoopty, corn hole, face painting and more. Food trucks Wild Side and Bol acai bowl bar will be on location for the event.

Guests will get to preview Scully’s On the River, a future three season community bar and restaurant at the Queen City Marina, that will be open specifically for the festival.

“It’s an exciting year for Manhattan Development Group as ‘Scully’s on the River’ will be open for the event as a preview for its grand opening later this Summer,” said Sean Scully, property manager of the Gateway Flats at Manhattan Harbour. “It’s our second year for the festival and we plan to grow it every year. We hope people will come down and enjoy the work/play/live lifestyle we are creating just 2.8 miles from downtown Cincinnati.”

Queen City Riverboats and Yachts will also be doing a discounted cruise at 3 p.m. through downtown for only $5 a person. Guests will have the opportunity to tour The Destiny, the largest Yacht in Cincinnati.

“Scully’s on the River at the Queen City Marina at the foot of O’Fallon Street is a great addition to the growing culinary and entertainment scene in the City of Dayton,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker. “There is no better place than the Dayton riverfront to take in the view of Ohio River and Cincinnati skyline while relaxing and enjoying the unique southern hospitality found only in the Bluegrass State.”

Manhattan Harbour features a mile of riverfront with sweeping views toward downtown Cincinnati. The residential community is a 1.5-mile walk to downtown Cincinnati and includes a three-mile riverfront trail loop that’s part of Riverfront Commons, the 11-mile walking and bike trail along the Ohio River. The community also has a marina, boating rental club, riverfront restaurants, and Queen City Riverboats transportation and events.

Stephanie Steffen of Sibcy Cline Realtors and Katrina Robke Holtmeier of Keller Williams Realty Services will be there to introduce the new townhomes and condos. They will be giving tours of the new model unit.

“River days was such a huge success last year, and we are excited to be a part of this event again this year,” said Steffen. “This development will be a great addition to the skyline and will support the tremendous economic growth that Dayton has seen over the past few years.”

For more information, click here.

