Rep. Adam Koenig appointed to national commission aimed at modernizing state insurance regulations















Representative Adam Koenig has been appointed to the Interstate Insurance Product Regulation Commission (IIPRC) of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

The Northern Kentucky legislator joins a group of state lawmakers who will pursue modernizing state insurance regulations and adopting a streamlined system of product regulation over product lines, including life insurance, annuities, disability income, and long-term care insurance.

The NCSL is one of the nation’s most respected bipartisan organizations that support state legislatures with research and strategies. Koenig will work alongside national policy experts and industry leaders to develop legislation and initiatives for the challenges Kentucky faces, such as creating uniform product standards, which allow insurers to market insurance products more quickly since they will not have to meet state-specific standards.

“I am deeply grateful to join this national committee and begin working on critical projects for the Commonwealth,” said Koenig. “My goal is to ensure Kentuckians have a high level of protection when it comes to insurance products, so we can continue to make our state the best place to work, live, and grow a family.”

Serving in the state House since 2006, Koenig represents the 69th district, which includes parts of Boone and Kenton counties. He has become a voice not just in Kentucky, but a leader in national organizations, for his efforts in fighting federal overreach and promoting economic development throughout the Commonwealth.

Koenig is the chair of the House Licensing, Occupations, & Administrative Regulations Committee, which pertains to professional licensing. In addition to serving as committee chairmen, he is a member of the Banking & Insurance Committee, Small Business & Information Technology Committee, and Local Government Committee.

To learn more about Koenig’s sponsored legislation and committee assignments, visit the Legislative Research Commission website. For more information on the National Conference of State Legislatures, visit ncsl.org.

Kentucky Republican Caucus