Rand Paul handily wins Republican nomination for third term, will face Democrat Charles Booker in fall















U.S. Senator Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, who sought a third term in Washington, had five opponents in the Republican primary, but unofficial results showed none of them even cracked the 10% mark, while he had around 85% of the vote.

On the Democratic side, former State Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville, who barely lost the 2020 nomination for Senate to Amy McGrath (who eventually was beaten by Mitch McConnell), easily outdistanced three others, for the right to take on Paul in November.

The only open seat in the U.S. House was Jefferson County’s 3rd district held by Democrat John Yarmuth, who decided to retire, and is the only one not held by a Republican. Morgan McGarvey, the current Senate Democratic floor leader, easily beat State Rep. Attica Scott for the Democratic nomination, by about a 2-1 margin. Republican Stuart Ray won a seven-way race to meet McGarvey in the general election.

The other five incumbent Congressional Republicans, James Comer in the 1st District, Brett Guthrie in the 2nd, Thomas Massie in the 4th, Hal Rogers in the 5th and Andy Barr in the 6th District, all cruised to easy victories.



