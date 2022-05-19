Rain showers disrupt high school region tennis, district baseball tournament schedules















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The rain that swept through Northern Kentucky on Wednesday evening disrupted the 9th Region boys and girls tennis tournaments and cancelled several baseball district playoff games.

The 9th Region girls tennis tournament will resume at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Boone Woods Park with the completion of the doubles semifinals that were rained out.

One court will have top-seeded Hailey Fullenkamp and Taylor Meenach of Notre Dame facing Allyse Rassenfoss and Natalie Elleman of Conner. On another court it will be No. 2 seeds Mehr Brar and Elizabeth Wintersheimer of Beechwood vs. Hellen Halbauer and Olivia Hoffman of Highlands.

The girls doubles finals will be played after the singles finals that will begin also begin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday with Sara Watanabe of Covington Latin taking on Martine Hue of Notre Dame.

Watanabe won her first 9th Region singles title last year and made it to the semifinals of the state tournament.

In baseball, the 37th District championship game between Campbell County and Brossart was rained out Wednesday and rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Campbell County. Both of those teams have clinched berths in the next week’s 10th Region tournament.

Beechwood defeated Holmes, 18-0, in a 35th District semifinal game on Wednesday to advance its record to 25-5. The Tigers will play Holy Cross or Covington Catholic in the district final on Friday and then defend its title in the 9th Region tournament next week.

Semifinal games in the 33rd and 34th district baseball tournaments that were cancelled on Wednesday have been rescheduled on Thursday and Friday. Those games will also decide berths in the 9th Region tournament.

The winner of the Simon Kenton vs. Grant County game moved back to Thursday will play Walton-Verona in the 32nd District final on Friday. The two district finalists will advance to next week’s 8th Region tournament.

In the 32nd District softball playoffs, Grant County defeated Walton-Verona, 10-0, on Wednesday. The winner of the Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown game on Thursday will take on Grant County in the district final on Saturday.

The other district softball tournaments involving Northern Kentucky teams are scheduled to begin on Saturday or Monday.