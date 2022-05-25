Prep Sports Report: Walton-Verona boys track team wins first Class 1A region championship trophy















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Walton-Verona boys track team scored 90 points in six running events and went on to claim the program’s first Class 1A Region 4 championship trophy on Monday at Bishop Brossart High School.

The Bearcats finished with 123 total points in the 12-team standings. Beechwood won a close battle for second place with 87 points, one better than Brossart.

Walton-Verona runners netted 90 points by winning the 4×100 and 4×200 relays, placing first and second in the 100 dash, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and placing first and third in the 200 dash.

The Bearcats’ outstanding performer was sophomore Jackson Smith, who won gold medals in the 100 dash, 200 dash and both relays.

Grady Shay placed first in the 110 and 300 hurdles, second in the 100 dash and third in the 200 dash.

Chris Dingus placed second behind Shay in both hurdle events. He was also on a winning relay and placed third in the high jump. Distance runner Carson Milner picked up 20 points by coming in second in the 1600 run and third in the 800 and 3200.

The other double winners in the boys region meet were Natnael Weldemichael of Beechwood (1600, 3200 runs), Xavier Campbell of Beechwood (shot put, discus) and Al Bessler of St. Henry (high jump, triple jump).

Lloyd senior Jake Davidson won the pole vault by clearing 14 feet. Last year, he claimed his third state title in that event with a vault of 15 feet, 6 inches that set a Class 1A state record.

In the Class 1A, Region 4 girls championship meet on Monday, Brossart won 12 of the 18 events and finished on top in the 10-team standings with 186 points, followed by St. Henry with 109.

The Mustangs won all four relay events. Chloe Hein was a member of the 4×100 relay team and she finished first in the 100 and 200 dashes and long jump.

The other Brossart girls who won an individual event and ran on winning relays were Lexi Braun (400 dash), Kaitlyn Kramer (300 hurdles), Claire Curtsinger (1600 run) and Amy Klocke (3200 run).

Defending state champions who won events in the region meet were Maggie Buerger of Walton-Verona (shot put), Maddie Neary of Lloyd (high jump) and Lauren Kent of St. Henry (pole vault). Buerger also won the region’s discus event.

This year’s Class 1A state track meet is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 at the University of Kentucky.

Campbell County wins 10th Region baseball game with walk-off homer

Campbell County senior Zach Riley hit a two-run homer with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give his team a 5-3 win over Harrison County in the first round of the 10th Region baseball tournament on Tuesday at Harrison County.

The Camels (21-10) advance to the region semifinals to face the winner of the Montgomery County-Bracken County game at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Brossart lost to Nicholas County, 7-0, in a region first-round game on Monday.

In the opening round of the 8th Region tournament, Walton-Verona defeated Owen County, 8-3, and Simon Kenton defeated Henry County, 3-1, on Tuesday. The winners are in opposite brackets and move on to the semifinals on Friday at the University of Louisville.

The 9th Region baseball tournament is set to begin Wednesday at two sites. Games at Meinken Field are Conner vs. Newport Central Catholic at 5 p.m. and Dixie Heights vs. Beechwood at 8 p.m. Games at Thomas More Stadium are Highlands vs. Ryle at 5 p.m. and Covington Catholic vs. St. Henry at 8 p.m.

Field is set for 9th Region softball tournament after district games

Villa Madonna and Dixie Heights won semifinal games in the 34th District softball tournament on Tuesday to clinch berths in the 9th Region playoffs that will also include Ryle, Cooper, Notre Dame, Beechwood, Highlands and Newport Central Catholic.

In the 33rd District final on Tuesday, Ryle edged Cooper, 5-3, in 11 innings. Notre Dame defeated Beechwood, 9-0, in the 35th District title game and Highlands defeated NewCath, 6-0, in the 36th District final.

Campbell County defeated Brossart in the 37th District final with both teams advancing to the 10th Region tournament. In the opening round of the 8th Region tournament, Oldham County knocked off Simon Kenton, 10-0, in five innings.