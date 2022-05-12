Prep Sports Notebook: Ludlow’s new boys basketball coach is former player who coveted the job for years















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

A dream came true for Aaron Stamm on Tuesday when he was named boys head basketball coach at Ludlow High School. It’s a position he set his sights on when he finished his playing career with the Panthers 30 years ago.

“It’s just a job I’ve always wanted and coveted,” said Stamm, who was head coach of the Ludlow girls basketball team the last three seasons. “Call me old fashioned, but I’ve lived my life down there and this is just the next step.”

Stamm, 44, is replacing Dan Sullivan, who resigned as Ludlow boys basketball coach with a 64-55 record over the last four seasons. The Panthers finished 14-16 this past season with mostly seniors on the roster.

“There’s a lot of athletes (in the school system) and it’s just a matter of getting them out for basketball and promoting the program,” Stamm said. “I think I’m going to be good at that because I feel like I bleed red and black (school colors) and this is a destination job for me so I plan to be here for a long time.”

Stamm earned varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball at Ludlow before graduating in 1996. As a senior, he was the leading scorer on the boys basketball team and among the state’s leading 3-point shooters.

He returned to Ludlow as an assistant boys basketball coach and started his head coaching career with the Ludlow girls basketball team for six seasons. He then spent nine seasons in charge of the Conner girls program. His last team there posted a 23-3 record and was ranked No. 1 in the state going into the playoffs.

Stamm returned to Ludlow in 2019 as head coach of the girls basketball team once again. The Panthers posted records of 25-8, 19-9 and 25-11 the last three seasons and made it to the 9th Region tournament each year.

Brossart puts veteran coach in charge of girls basketball program

The new head coach of the Bishop Brossart girls basketball team is Steve Brown, who is changing jobs for the third time in five years after being in charge of the St. Henry and Scott girls programs.

Brown had a 31-26 record in two seasons at St. Henry before going to Scott, where his team’s compiled a 31-53 record over the last three seasons. He was named 10th Region Coach of the Year in 2021 after his Scott team made it to the semifinals of the 10 Region tournament and finished with a 16-9 record.

Brown started his coaching career at Beechwood in the 1980s and had stops at Campbell County and Boone County before his last two coaching stints, according to a press release from Brossart.

He’s taking charge of a Brossart girls team that posted a 20-11 record last season under former head coach Garren Parker. The Mustangs won nine of their last 13 games, claimed the 37th District title and made it to the 10th Region semifinals.

Brossart’s top returning player is junior forward Molly Kramer, who had team-high averages of 9.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The junior class also included guards Olivia Lloyd and Bella Rowe, who had a combined average of 10.9 points per game.

Simon Kenton baseball coach surpasses 400 mark in career wins

Simon Kenton baseball coach Troy Roberts picked up his 400th career win on Monday and Conner coach Brad Arlinghaus is closing in on the 300 victory mark.

Roberts was head baseball coach at Scott before he took charge of the Simon Kenton program in 2012. He now has a 216-143 record with the Pioneers and took two teams to the state final.

He was named Coach of the Year by Kentucky coaches after Simon Kenton lost to Louisville St. Xavier, 5-2, in the 2014 state championship game. The Pioneers made it back to the state final in 2017 and lost to Pleasure Ridge Park, 6-5.

Arlinghaus has a 298-217 coaching record at Conner with two games remaining on the regular-season schedule. The Cougars (26-5) are currently ranked No. 9 in the state by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Conner will will play a home game against St. Henry at 5 p.m. Friday and face Campbell County at 1 p.m. Saturday at Great American Ball Park. Simon Kenton (15-10) will visit Walton-Verona at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and play a home game against Grant County at 7 p.m. Friday.

CovCath graduate wins PGA Tour Champions event by one stroke

Covington Catholic graduate Steve Flesch carded a 7-under-par 65 in the final round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on Sunday and won the PGA Tour Champions event with an 11-under total that was one stroke better than three other golfers.

It was Flesch’s second victory on the pro tour for golfers 50 years and older that he joined in 2017. His first victory was the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic that was played on the same TPC Sugarloaf course in Georgia as this year’s tournament.

The 54-year-old Union resident started Sunday’s final round four shots behind the leader. He had nine birdies, two bogeys and seven pars to finish on top of the leaderboard and received a check for $270,000.

Last year, Flesch placed among the top 10 scorers in 11 PGA Tour Champions events and finished with $1,744,138 in official earnings.



