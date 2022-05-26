Northern Kentucky Young Professionals announce finalists for 2022 Next Generation Leader Awards















Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) have announced the finalists for the 2022 Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLAs).

The individuals were selected by a panel of community leaders through applications submitted by young professionals across the region. The three highest-scored applications in each category are recognized as finalists. The top score in each category will be honored as the category winner.

The NGLAs recognize and honor young professionals under the age of 40 for significant professional accomplishments within their chosen professional field, as well as their commitment, and contributions to the community. Finalists represent young professionals in seven categories based on their primary job responsibilities across several industries.

The 2022 NGLA finalists are:

Education

• Hannah Edelen, Holmes Middle School

• Emily Myers, University of Cincinnati College of Nursing

• Emma Walker, Northern Kentucky University

Entrepreneurship

• Chris Cook, TKOR Holdings

• Brady Jolly, Jolly Enterprises

• Keli Spanier, Colette Paperie

Medical & Healthcare Services

• Rohan Klare, MS, RD, CSP, LD, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

• Bradley Martin, UC Health

• Christina Schreiner Spille, Faith Community Pharmacy

Professional Services

• Tyler Monger, Houchens Insurance Group

• Michelle E. Reid, Strauss Troy Co., LPA

• Tori Roberts, Gallagher

Public Relations, Media and Marketing

• Cara Brooks, Duke Energy

• Katie Johnson, STEP CG

• Melissa Morandi, The City of Bellevue

Public Service and Community Based Organizations

• Lauren Copeland, Brighton Center, Inc.

• Matt Elberfeld, Campbell County Fiscal Court

• Joe Klare, The Catalytic Fund

Trade & Technology

• Anna Ahlrichs, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services

• R. Lee Chamberlain, CommonSpirit Health

• Madison Smith, Fifth Third Bank

“The Next Generation Leader Awards are a way to recognize the talented young professionals in our region, who are constantly working to better the Northern Kentucky Metro,” said John Enzweiler, CFP, NKYP chair and wealth advisor with Yellow Cardinal Advisory Group. “These nominees are the epitome of transformative and talented young leaders. It’s important to applaud the incredible efforts of these remarkable young professionals who will be the future leaders in our region. We are excited to see how they continue to impact our community for years to come.”

All finalists will be celebrated, and category winners will be announced, during the 2022 NGLAs on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Newport Aquarium. The cost to attend the NGLAs is $45. A discounted rate of $40 per person is available for individuals with an NKYP Event Pass. More information and registration are available at NKYChamber.com.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities and ways to support this celebration and NKYP, contact Christie Rogers at crogers@nkychamber.com.

