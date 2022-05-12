Northern Kentucky Chamber honors Zalla Companies CEO David Heidrich with NKY Commmunity Award















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) on Tuesday honored David Heidrich, CEO of Zalla Companies with the NKY Community Award sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky.

The NKY Chamber Community Award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro that have made a positive difference in our community.

Heidrich is the CEO of Zalla Companies, a real-estate development and property management concern with a variety of medical, professional office, industrial, retail and specialty real estate in Greater Cincinnati and Florida, which is headquartered in Crescent Springs, Kentucky. He also serves as Chairman of Level 4 Construction, a company engaged in the commercial construction industry for projects both in and outside of the Zalla Portfolio.

Heidrich is the Founder and Fund Manager of NKY Growth Fund, an angel and seed capital fund that makes strategic investments in small enterprises that provide return to the fund members and the community at large. It is the first Northern Kentucky Fund to be qualified under the Kentucky Investment Fund Act of 2010 and has invested in more than 15 locally-based startup companies.

NKY Growth Fund was the initial investor in Synthica Energy, a renewable natural gas company developing projects in the Midwest, for which Heidrich is an owner and board member. Synthica recently secured a partnership from a Fortune 500 publicly traded utility to develop a renewable energy facility in St. Bernard, Ohio. This will be the largest “food to energy” operation east of the Rocky Mountains. In addition, Heidrich is a licensed attorney, of counsel to the firm Dunham Law, PLLC in Ft. Mitchell.

“David is a true professional and understands the value of cultivating long-term relationships and giving back to the community in which he lives and works,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “From his business endeavors to his volunteer roles with local organizations and his church, David has been giving back to the community for many years. In addition to serving as a former past chair for the NKY Chamber’s Board of Directors, he has served on numerous other boards including Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, Leadership Kentucky, Northern Kentucky Arts Council and Kentucky Heritage Council, among others, further exemplifying his dedication to the Northern Kentucky community.”

Cooper presented Heidrich with the NKY Community Award during the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues: The Future of Horse Racing event held at Receptions in Erlanger.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.