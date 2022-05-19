NKY Restoration Weekend May 20-22 offers seminars, workshops, practical advice for historic homeowners















Ah, the curb appeal. The craftsmanship. The attention to detail. The rich piece of history that comes with owning a historic home.

But, oh, the maintenance (will it be overwhelming?) The plaster repair (the mess!) The replacement materials (are they available?) And the specialized crafts-people necessary to execute that work (where to find them?)

Do not despair.

Simply attend the 12th Annual NKY Restoration Weekend, a celebration of historic preservation that packs informative seminars, workshops, practical advice, and services to the historic homeowner, property owner, and building professional over three days.

The event runs Friday through Sunday (May 20-22) at various locations in Newport. It kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a reception at the Fedder’s Events Center in Newport, followed by keynote speaker Bob Yapp at 6 p.m. Yapp is the founder of the Belvedere School for Hands-on Preservation in Hannibal, Missouri, and is consulting with the City on the creation of the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades.

Registration isn’t mandatory, but it’s a good idea because the event typically attracts 200 to 300 people and sessions tend to fill up fast. Registration, event schedule, locations, and further information about the event is available at www.nkyrestoration.com. The event is a hybrid event, meaning attendees can join in person or virtually.

“I think there’s an awesome energy to this event, where you just gather all of us in a room to swap stories, commiserate, and locate resources that might help us, that’s the main thing that I think attendees get out of this,” said Christopher Myers, Covington’s preservation & planning specialist.

Topics to be presented include: “Replacement Materials: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly,” “Wood Floor Repair,” “Kentucky Historic Tax Credits,” and “How to Research Your Historic House & The People That Lived There.”

Among the presenters are John McEwan of CincyHouse, Rebecca Weber of Comey & Shepherd and Stef Adams with Option Financial, historic homeowners Jim and Beverly McPhail, and Mike Radeke and Orloff Miller, Ph. D., with Kentucky Heritage Council.

NKY Restoration Weekend began as a conversation over coffee between Jody Robinson, Bellevue’s former historic preservation officer, and Beth Aderholt Grindley, who worked for Tri-State Wholesale, and blossomed into a signature event where property owners can find free resources and training on how to best care for their historic homes.

“It’s an enjoyable and informative venue to meet other homeowners, vendors, and preservation crafts-people to learn about the best practices to rehabilitate and maintain our historic fabric,” said Robinson.

City of Covington