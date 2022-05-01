NKY Magazine names winners of its third annual 2022 Best Workplaces of Northern Kentucky















NKY Magazine has selected its Best Workplaces of Northern Kentucky, chosen from nominations that were open to all. The nominees could include for-profit, nonprofit, and government institutions. Winners were selected by an independent committee named by the magazine.

The NKY Magazine‘s Best Workplaces of NKY winners are:

• Zoe Grace Salon & Medical Aesthetics – Ft. Mitchell

Owner Ella King, owner of the salon, aims to give clients a first-class experience in an upscale atmosphere.

• Last Call Trivia – Ft.Thomas

A small company with 15 full-time employees in NKY, it hosts live weekly shows at hundreds of bars and restaurants around the country. They also do private events, virtual games and Last Call Trivia podcast.

• Perfetti Van Melle USA – Erlanger

One of the world’s largest confectionary companies. Perfetti Van Melle USA operates throughout the world and creates many beloved candies, including Airheads, Mentos, Fruit-tella and Chupa Chups brands.

• Furlong Building Erlanger – Erlanger

Founded by Jude Hejman and Pete Nicolaou in 2010, Furlong Building uses a technology and a design-build approach with clients. They offer flexible building arrangements and use a team approach for planning, design, estimating, construction, and delivery of the project.

• One Holland – Taylor Mill

One Holland Corporation, a restaurant group based in Taylor Mill, was founded in 2000 by CEO Gary Holland and now includes 39 restaurants focused on “guest satisfaction through serving quality food, providing hospitable service and building first-class facilities. Among its restaurants are First Watch, Roy Rogers, Barleycorns, Greyhound, and LaRosa’s.

• Emerald Trace – Elsmere

Emerald Trace was built in 2017 as a campus expansion for nonprofit retirement community Rosedale Green. The community specializes in memory care, rehabilitation services, and long-term care in a residential setting. Brad Stanford is chief operating officer and talent officer.

• Rudler PSC – Ft. Wright

An independent, full-service public accounting service provider and business adviser for closely held businessess, individuals, and families, Rudler PSC takes that same personal approach to its relationship with the community and its employees. Alex Weidner, CPA, DFE, is president.

• St. Charles Community – Covington

For 60 years the faith-based St. Charles Community has been serving seniors of Northern Kentucky with a full range of services that include independent living, rehabilitation, personal care, and an adult daycare program. It provides seniors and their families an environment of mutual trust, willing cooperation, and sincere understanding.