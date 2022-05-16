NKY Forum offers ‘Post-Primary Checkup’ on Wed. at Kenton County Public Library-Erlanger















The Northern Kentucky Forum is offering A Post-Primary Checkup just 24 hours after the Kentucky primary votes are counted and reported.

The Forum is a nonpartisan collaboration of NKU’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement and the three public library districts of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

It will take place at the Erlanger branch of the Kenton County Public Library on May 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. It is also offered virtually. It is free and open to the public.

Moderator of the panel will be Dr. Rayan Salzman, NKU political science professor.

Republic panelists are Trey Grayson and Shane Noem.

Democratic panelists are Marisa McNee and Col Owens.

They will address such questions as: Do the primary results herald any significant changes of the region’s political landscape? How do they shape the General Election on November 7?