NKY Chamber’s Government Forum with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval rescheduled to breakfast Friday















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Government Forum has been re-scheduled as a breakfast event on Friday to accommodate the schedule of Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval who has been invited to the White House later that day.

The breakfast event will take place at the BB Riverboats’ event center, River’s Edge at Newport Landing (101 Riverboat Row Newport) from 8–9:30 a.m. instead of the original lunch time.

Mayor Pureval will address topics important to both Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and how we can work together to create a stronger region including improvements in transportation (BSB companion bridge), attainable housing, workforce development, among others.

“From our states’ joint effort to secure funding to bring our bridges and broader transportation network into the 21st Century, to our collaborative mission of equitable growth, strong partnerships between Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will continue to be a cornerstone of our shared goals,” shared Mayor Pureval. “Only together will we win the next generation, and I can’t wait to build on our relationship with stakeholders and residents across the river.”

Aftab Pureval is the 70th Mayor of Cincinnati. He was raised in Southwest, Ohio, the son of first-generation Americans. He made history as Cincinnati’s first Asian American Mayor. As Mayor, he has made equitable economic growth a top priority of his administration, as well as a comprehensive reform and improvement of public safety, affordable housing and environmental action.

“Northern Kentucky accounts for approximately 20% of the Greater Cincinnati metropolitan area which is why it’s so important to unite both sides of the river with strong leadership, communication and collaboration,” said Tami Wilson, VP of Advocacy at the NKY Chamber. “We are excited to hear from Mayor Pureval, who feels strongly about these topics and can share his perspective about connecting our region’s business community.”

Tickets to Government Forum are $30 for NKY Chamber members, $40 for future members, $25 for NKYP Pass Holders, and are still available online at www.nkychamber.com/events. Advanced registration is required.

Title sponsors for Government Forum are Duke Energy and Fidelity Investments. Event sponsors are St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Delta Airlines. The Networking sponsor is Heritage Bank.