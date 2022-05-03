NKY Chamber honors Northern Kentucky University’s Ken Bothof with NKY Community Award















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has honored Ken Bothof, Northern Kentucky University (NKU) Vice President and Director of Athletics with the NKY Community Award.

The NKY Chamber Community Award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the northern Kentucky region that have made a positive difference in our community. Bothof will retire on June 30 after nine years as the head of NKU Athletics, which included leading the basketball program to NCAA Division 1 status and active Division 1 membership.

During Bothof’s tenure, the Norse enjoyed unprecedented successes on the field and the court. Among the highlights:

• Norse women’s soccer won the 2016 Horizon League Championship and earned the department’s first-ever NCAA Division I Tournament appearance. • The men’s basketball team won league tournament titles and NCAA tournament berths in 2017, 2019 and 2020, with a regular-season title and NIT appearance in 2018. • Women’s volleyball won a league championship in 2019 and appeared in the NCAA tournament. • Men’s golfer Jacob Poore became the first Norse individual to qualify for an NCAA appearance when he did so in 2018.

“Ken’s time at NKU has been transformational. He brought in donors, helped improve and build new athletic facilities, and successfully navigated the world of college athletics to transform our Norse into a Division 1 school,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Because of Ken and the hard work of NKU coaches and players, Northern Kentucky made its first NCAA tournament in 2017. For the first time, the entire country saw ‘Northern Kentucky’ on their NCAA brackets! He’s had a positive impact not only on NKU students, faculty, and alumni, but the entire Northern Kentucky Metro region. For this, we wanted to honor and thank him, and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Cooper presented Bothof with the NKY Community Award during the sixth annual “A Night with the Norse” gala held at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

