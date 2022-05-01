













Completing its 22nd year, Northern Kentucky University’s initiative to add philanthropy to college classrooms has just invested nearly $30,000 in nonprofits locally and internationally. Students announced the awards this week at the spring celebration of NKU’s Mayerson Student Philanthropy Project.

Students in 15 classes representing 12 different academic disciplines awarded the funding to 14 nonprofits as part of the project. For a “Mayerson class,” students research community needs, learn about nonprofits addressing those needs, and then decide as a class where to invest. Since its inception in the Fall 2000 semester, the program has invested over $1 million in more than 400 nonprofits.

“The student philanthropy program at NKU is a shining example of how the classroom blends academics with real-world problems helping students prepare for careers while becoming better citizens of the world and stewards of their own communities,” said Donna Mayerson of the Manuel D. and Rhoda Mayerson Foundation in Cincinnati, which helps fund NKU’s program.

“This semester, students donated much needed funding to nonprofits in their backyards as well across the world. It is incredibly inspiring to see their passion and commitment.”

The needs of immigrants and refugees emerged as a priority for several classes, with $11,697 invested in nonprofits serving those populations.

“The funding decisions in this project are student-driven. They decide. Our funders give us the resources to operate these classes and then trust the students to invest wisely. And they do,” said Mark Neikirk, executive director of NKU’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement, which oversees the student philanthropy project.

“Each semester, different needs arise as more pressing, and students gravitate to those. This year, refugee and immigrant needs hit students’ radar, as did LGBTQA+ needs. Alongside those, safety-net services – food and shelter in particular – remain a priority to our student investors.”