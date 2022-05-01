













Every ten years as required by the Constitution, the U.S. government conducts a census. The results guide many aspects of our lives for the next ten years.

How our federal and state legislative districts are allotted and drawn is one important implication. But not the only one

.



Businesses use census data to monitor where to locate and where to market their products. Schools use the data. Nonprofits use it, including for grant writing, as does local government.

“Knowing and understanding the new numbers from the census is important to many stakeholders in our community,” said Mark Neikirk, executive director of the Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement at Northern Kentucky University.

The center is a partner with the public library districts in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in hosting the Northern Kentucky Forum, which is designed to foster civil, civic discussion of public affairs in our region.

The next Forum will take closer look at the results of the 2020 Census and what it means for Northern Kentucky. State demographer, Dr. Matt Ruther of the Kentucky State Data Center in Louisville, will be the speaker.

While school administrators, nonprofit directors, and local government representatives are likely to be especially interested in Dr. Ruther’s presentation, so will anyone who just wants to see where our region stands by-the-numbers.

The Forum is free and open to the public.

What: “Understanding and Using the 2020 Census”

When: May 5, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Boone County Public Library, Hebron Branch, 1863 N Bend Rd, Hebron

RSVP requested: www.nkyforum.org

Participants can attend this Forum in-person or virtually but RSVP is requested for both.