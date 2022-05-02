Newport’s Falcon Theatre will close its season with A Walk in the Woods by Lee Blessing















If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is to be prepared for change.

Falcon Theatre had intended to close its 2021-2022 season with Spunk!, written by Zora Neale Hurston and adapted for the stage by George C. Wolfe. Unfortunately, the bluesy area premiere has been postponed but will be presented at a later date.

In its place, Falcon Theatre will be wrapping up its season with A Walk In The Woods by Lee Blessing.

Much like its title suggests, the play introduces us to two arms negotiators who stroll through a wooded area above Geneva, Switzerland away from the tensions at the negotiating table. The two men, a Soviet diplomat and an American negotiator, eventually develop a relationship despite their obvious differences.

While penned in the late 1980s, A Walk In The Woods holds a significant amount of relevance today, particularly in light of the current violent struggles in Ukraine.

Directed by Ted Weil and featuring Ryan J. Poole and Jay Dallas Benson, the season closer will take over the same performance schedule initially intended for Spunk!.

Performances are on May 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, and June 2, 3, 4, 2022. All performances are at 8:00 PM EST. Tickets prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students with ID. Patrons enjoy a $5 discount for Thursday performances.

Falcon Theater is located in the heart of the Newport Historic District, in the former Monmouth Theatre building.

Visit falcontheater.net to reserve seats.