Newport Central Catholic Class of 2022 earns $4.7 million in scholarships to date















The Newport Central Catholic Class of 2022, 75 percent of the graduates, earned approximately $4.7 million in college scholarships.

Of the school’s 57 graduates which includes two foreign exchange students, 98 percent plan to continue their education by attending 11 different colleges and universities, one graduate will enter the United States Air Force and one will enter the military ROTC program while in college.

They applied to 37 colleges and universities across the country with a 95 percent acceptance rate. Seven will attend Thomas More University. Notably, one graduate participated in the Governor’s Scholar Program, and one attended the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs. Twenty graduates are members of the National Honor Society and 16 are members of the National Spanish Honor Society.

Of the graduates, 15 successfully completed at least one advanced placement course and 39 successfully completed Dual Credit Courses during high school: earning a total of 710 college credits. In addition, 61 percent successfully completed at least one Advanced Placement or Dual Credit course during their senior year. Eight students achieved a score of 30 or higher on the ACT. Thirty-three earned cum laude (4), magna cum laude (8) or summa cum laude (21) academic distinctions.

To date, five graduates plan to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level and two will be playing on athletic scholarships. During their four years at NCC, 98 percent of the class earned additional scholarship monies through the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES).

The graduates:



Emily Alexis Baas – University of Cincinnati, University of Kentucky Magna Cum Laude



Andrew Lawrence Bacon – All “A” Classic, Bellarmine University, Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, University of Cincinnati, University of Louisville, Xavier University, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Thoroughbred 30+ Club, Summa Cum Laude, 1st Honors



Luke Robert Brockman – Bryant & Stratton College, Northern Kentucky University



Casey Mae Broughal – Newport Professional Firefighters Local 45 “John T. Robinson” Scholarship, Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Magna Cum Laude



Celia Brouillard



Gabriella Grace Browning – Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Spanish Department Award, Summa Cum Laude, 1st Honors

William Paul Bucher – Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, Magna Cum Laude, 2nd Honors



Brooke Elizabeth Burkhardt – Eastern Kentucky University, Northern Kentucky University, University of Cincinnati, University of Kentucky, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Summa Cum Laude, 2nd Honors



Kaedon Bradley Butts



Emma Isabella Davis – Northern Kentucky University, University of Louisville, Cum Laude, 1st Honors



Alexander Joseph DeMann – Northern Kentucky University, University of Kentucky, Magna Cum Laude, 2nd Honors



Kaleigh Elizabeth Desmond – Bellarmine University, Mount St. Joseph University, Newport Elks Most Valuable Scholar, University of Dayton, Service and Loyalty Award, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Math Department Award, Thoroughbred 30+ Club, Summa Cum Laude, 1st Honors



Anna Yulie Dickerson – Eastern Kentucky University, Northern Kentucky University, University of Cincinnati, University of Louisville, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Thoroughbred 30+ Club, Summa Cum Laude, 1st Honors



Dominic Paul Drury – Northern Kentucky University



Nathan Robert Dupont – Academic Team Award



Amaya Hope Fillhardt – Thomas More University



Ethan Patrick Ford – Newport Elks Most Valuable Scholar, Newport Optimistic Club, Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, University of Cincinnati, University of Dayton, University of Kentucky, William G. Verst Endowed Scholarship, Xavier University, Service and Loyalty Award, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Science Department Award, Drama Award, Summa Cum Laude, 1st Honors



Rylie Lynn Gearding – Midway University, Northern Kentucky University, Service and Loyalty Award, National Honor Society, Art Department Award, Social Studies Department Award, Summa Cum Laude, 1st Honors



Kwintin Mason Gilliam



Anne Margaret Guthier



Cameron Rose Halpin – University of Kentucky, Service and Loyalty Award, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Student Government Award, Summa Cum Laude, 2nd Honors



Emily Marie Heck – Northern Kentucky University



Hannah Michelle Hennekes – Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, National Spanish Honor Society, Magna Cum Laude, 2nd Honors



Olivia Ann Hoffstedder – Eastern Kentucky University, Northern Kentucky University



Jaylin Mae Honkomp – Bellarmine University, Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, Transylvania University, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Summa Cum Laude, 1st Honors



Luke Michael Hopkins – Northern Kentucky University, National Honor Society, Magna Cum Laude



Joel Anthony Iles



Brenna Marie Kane – Northern Kentucky University



Kieran Nicholas Kessen



Gabrielle Marie Kramer – Bellarmine University, Newport Optimist Club, Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, University of Cincinnati, University of Louisville, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Summa Cum Laude, 1st Honors



Seth Caleb Kuhl – Drama Award



Macy Anne Landrum – Northern Kentucky University, Cum Laude, 2nd Honors



Alyssa Christine Lehmkuhl – Georgetown College, Hanover College, Thomas More University, Xavier University, Service and Loyalty Award, Cum Laude, 2nd Honors



Owen McCauley Louis – Northern Kentucky University, University of Kentucky, Summa Cum Laude



Hunter Thomas Matthews – Northern Kentucky University



Jessica Ruth McDonald – Dena Gosney Scholarship, Caroline Huseman Memorial Scholarship, Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, National Honor Society, Magna Cum Laude, 1st Honors



Jerome Alexander McNay



Ella Rose Meyer – All “A” Classic, Jim Boeckman Memorial Scholarship, Northern Kentucky University, University of Louisville, Xavier University National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, English Department Award, Thoroughbred 30+ Club, Summa Cum Laude, 2nd Honors



Gregory Tate Miller



Dominic John Morgan – Northern Kentucky University, University of Cincinnati, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Honorary Graduation Speaker, Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Social Studies Department Award, Thoroughbred 30+ Club, The Walter McGaff Student-Athlete Award, Summa Cum Laude, 1st Honors



Ross Douglas Pangallo – Northern Kentucky University, Summa Cum Laude, 2nd Honors



Grace Marie Parnell – Northern Kentucky University, University of Cincinnati, University of Kentucky, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Art Department Award, Science Department Award, Summa Cum Laude, 2nd Honors



Kaidyn Ann Marie Posey – Colorado State University



Jonah Reagan Prost – Miami University (Ohio), Northern Kentucky University, University of Alabama, University of Cincinnati, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs, Thoroughbred 30+ Club, Summa Cum Laude



Lou Julia Ripoll – English Department Award, Summa Cum Laude, 1st Honors



Noah William Ritter – Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, National Honor Society, Music Department Award, Theology Department Award, Liturgical Music Award, Summa Cum Laude, 2nd Honors



Morgan Lindsey Schulkens – Missouri State University, Newport Elks College Aid Award, Northern Kentucky University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Thomas More University, University of Cincinnati, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, University of Tulsa, Xavier University, Honorary Baccalaureate Speaker, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Thoroughbred 30+ Club, Mathletes Award, Summa Cum Laude, 1st Honors



Brennan Ray Seiter – Thomas More University, Union College, Wilberforce University



Joshua Alexander Templeton – United States Air Force



Rylee Emily Turner – Northern Kentucky University, University of Cincinnati, Thomas More University, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, The Our Lady of Providence Student-Athlete Award, Summa Cum Laude, 2nd Honors



Luke Andrew Venable – University of Louisville, National Honor Society, Thoroughbred 30+ Club, Summa Cum Laude



Jada Anne Vice – Northern Kentucky University, 2nd Honors



Jerrod Jameson Watts – Magna Cum Laude



Luke Henry Wiles – Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, 2nd Honors



Peter Colton Wilson



Luke Joseph Woods – Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, Cum Laude



Gerald Lee Yurek, III – Bellarmine University, Ohio University, University of Dayton, 1st Honors

