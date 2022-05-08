Lend your artistic talents to the next Team Kentucky Gallery of artwork by Kyians on display in Capitol















Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to lend their artistic talents to the Team Kentucky Gallery, which is located in two main halls of the state Capitol in Frankfort.

The Beshears believe there is no better place than the Capitol to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented through art.

Selected artworks will be displayed for a six-month rotation in the Capitol and on the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery, where the artists can provide additional information. After each rotation, artworks are returned to the artists. The current rotation runs until June 302. The next rotation will begin July 1 and run until December 31.

The deadline to submit artwork for consideration for the fall 2022 exhibit is Friday, June 3, 2022. Artworks will be selected by the second week of June, and artists will be notified shortly thereafter.

Art submission requirements

• Artists may submit two artworks for consideration but must complete separate applications for each.

• Artworks must be a minimum size of 18-by-20-inches (including frame) and cannot exceed 48-inches in width. The maximum allowable depth is 4-inches and the maximum weight is 25 pounds.

• Artworks should be framed if practicable.

• Artworks can be landscape, portrait, or abstract.

• The following information should be included with your submission: your name; address, including city and county; phone number; email; title of artwork; and size of artwork (including frame). You can also include the URL if you have a website where your art is displayed.

• Artists also can note whether the artwork is for sale. Artworks will not be sold as part of the Team Kentucky Gallery, but interested buyers will be able to contact artists for information about a sale once the artwork is returned.

How to Submit

• Submit photos of your artwork using the application on the gallery’s website. (There is currently no Northern Kentucky artists’ work on display.)

The Beshear administration understands the significant impact that Kentucky’s arts and humanities industry has on the state’s economy. Generating more than $5.6 billion annually in economic impact, this industry plays a critical role in enhancing the commonwealth’s culture, education and tourism. The administration has been committed to investing in the industry as part of Team Kentucky’s initiative to build a better Kentucky through tourism and economic development. In 2021, the Commonwealth invested nearly $1.7 million in federal funding to support recovery of the arts industry.

To learn more about the Kentucky state Capitol building visit, capitol.ky.gov. The site includes visitor information, Capitol building facts, and an historical overview.

Office of the Governor