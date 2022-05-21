KYTC plans several projects affecting traffic patterns in Northern Kentucky in the coming week















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising Northern Kentuckians of several projects that will affect traffic throughout the week beginning Sunday evening.

Nightly road blocks on I-275

Duke Energy has scheduled several nights for rolling roadblocks on I-275 near Northern Kentucky University and the I-275/I-471 area so that crews can replace structures and a transmission line across the interstate.

Beginning Sunday evening, May 22 through the morning of Friday, May 27, Duke Energy contractors will be using nightly rolling roadblocks along I-275 eastbound and westbound in 15-minute increments. The rolling roadblocks will repeat each hour from 11 p.m.- 5 a.m. each evening/morning. Work is weather dependent.

Motorists can get Northern Kentucky road construction updates on District 6 Road Report.

4th Street/Veterans Bridge maintenance in Covington

A bridge maintenance project will require a lane closure on the KY 8 4th Street/Veterans Bridge over the Licking River next week. The bridge connects Covington and Newport.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Monday and Tuesday, May 23 and 24 during the hours of 9 a.m.–4 p.m. The traffic pattern will be in place between Garrard St. in Covington and the roundabout in Newport. Motorists should be alert in the work zone.

Pothole patching in Boone County

Boone County highway crews will be patching potholes on I-71 during nighttime hours throughout next week.

Work will start on I-71 from the I-75 interchange southbound to the Gallatin County line. Once complete they will work on the northbound side. Work will take place nightly from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting Sunday, May 22 through Friday morning, May 26. A lane closure will be in place in the work zone. Watch for crews and equipment.

