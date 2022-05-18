KY Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon signing photos at JerZees to raise money for track ministry















Father Frank Niehaus, who died in 2013, loved horse racing and people working at on the backstretch — and his ministry still serves both Belterra Park and Turfway Park.

To support the mission, which is continued by Jerry Antoniuk and Steve Hater, 2022 Kentucky Derby winning jockey, Sonny Leon, will be signing autographed pictures for $5 at JerZees Pub & Grub at 708 Monmouth Street, Newport, tonight from 5-6:30 p.m.

Father Frank founded Backstretch Works over two years ago. He knew that workers on the tracks needed spiritural, financial and emotional help. His support grew into cook-outs, elaborate Christmas and birthday parties, trips to the grocery story, help getting to doctors’ appointments — and mass every Sunday.

Goods like food, clothing, toiletries, toys for children and much more are distributed annually, along with the tradition of Catholic mass every Sunday.

Leon is helping raise funds to support Father Frank’s legacy.