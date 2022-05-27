Kroger on Mall Road in Florence celebrating grand re-opening after $1.9million in renovations















Florence Kroger on Mall Road, part of the Cincinnati/Dayton Division, is holding a holiday weekend celebration of its new remodeling with giveaways, store samplings of fresh products and more.



City of Florence Mayor, Diane Whalen, as well as other city, county and business officials are taking part in the celebrate the grand re-opening of the store.

The remodel is a $1.9 million investment that includes refreshed produce, deli, bakery, meat and seafood departments with additional fresh product offerings for shoppers to create meals with their family and friends.

“We are excited to offer this fresh new look of the Florence store just in time for the unofficial kick off to summer grilling season,” said Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager.

During the grand re-opening event, shoppers will have an opportunity to sample a new product – Kentucky Cattleman’s Beef—that recently launched in northern Kentucky stores. This fresh and natural (no artificial ingredients, minimally processed) 80/20 ground beef is provided by Kentucky farm families who share a commitment to animal care and the environment.

The ground beef is sourced, processed, and packaged in Kentucky and readily available at Kroger stores in 4 states including Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, and Illinois. To date, Kentucky Cattleman’s Beef has impacted 257 farm families in 70 counties with total farm gate sales over $3.2 million.

Other activities include:



Friday, May 27:

• 10 a.m. – NOON: Hall of Fame Sports Broadcaster Marty Brennaman will be on-site signing autographs

• 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Glier’s Goetta serving sliders to customers

• 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus Performer

• Private Selection Beef Sausage First 300 Customers, and grand re-opening enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets to the Newport Aquarium, Lawrenceburg Speedway. Cincinnati Zoo, tickets to see Jackson Browne, Buddy Guy and a Cincinnati Reds Basket.

• 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus Performer



Saturday, May 28:

• 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus Performer

• Celsius Energy Drink for the first 300 customers, and grand re-opening enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets to the Newport Aquarium, Lawrenceburg Speedway. Cincinnati Zoo, tickets to see Jackson Browne, Buddy Guy and a Cincinnati Reds Basket.

• 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus Performer



Sunday, May 29:

• 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus Performer

• Dole Salads for the first 300 customers, and grand re-opening enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets to the Newport Aquarium, Lawrenceburg Speedway. Cincinnati Zoo, tickets to see Jackson Browne, Buddy Guy and a Cincinnati Reds Basket.

• 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus Performer

