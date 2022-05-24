KLH Engineers spins off another new company, Configure Inc., co-founded by two principals















Kohrs Lonnemann Heil Engineers, Inc., a nationally recognized engineering firm, announced it has spun out a new company, Configure, Inc.

Configure, now a separate entity from KLH Engineers, is developing a construction marketplace that digitizes supply and empowers designers and contractors to easily specify, compare and purchase engineered to order products with connected suppliers. The Configure platform is accessible via the web application or through an Autodesk® Revit® plugin, the leading building information modeling (BIM) software for architects, engineers, designers and contractors.

Configure co-founders Michael Albanese and Jeff Leuderalbert conceived the idea and developed the platform while principals of KLH Engineers.

“As engineers, we had to specify equipment without pricing information and wasted valuable time searching catalogs and emailing or calling manufacturers’ reps,” said Albanese. “Configure was born out of this frustration. Instead of waiting for the industry to change, we decided to build a more collaborative solution that not only addresses inefficiencies we experienced as engineers, but also those across the entire construction management process.”

“During the design phase, suppliers are able to communicate with potential customers within their Revit models, and designers can link products, product data and pricing directly into their models,” said Leuderalbert. “During pre-construction, Configure matches contractors with local suppliers so they can solicit and compare bids in one platform, and select the package that best fits their project and budget.”

KLH CEO Bob Heil and KLH President Jim Tavernelli provided Albanese and Leuderalbert the resources they needed to bring Configure to life, allowing them to leverage the in-house software team to build the platform.

“At KLH we sponsor ideation, nurture entrepreneurism and give employees the resources to commercialize their innovations,” said Heil. “And because KLH is stronger than ever, we are in a position to allow members of the team to focus on the new companies we are spinning off. We are very excited for Michael and Jeff.”

Configure isn’t the first company KLH Engineers has spun out. In March 2021, the firm launched Levcon Analytics, LLC, an architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) data consultancy. And, according to Tavernelli, KLH is just getting started.

“The introduction of Configure demonstrates that KLH is innovating beyond traditional consulting engineering,” said Tavernelli. “We learned so much throughout this journey and KLH will leverage that experience to continue seeking ways to create new value in the industry.”

KLH Engineers