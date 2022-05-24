Kentucky’s Noah Thompson, a country singer from Louisa, takes top American Idol crown















By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

The Country Music Highway has a newcomer on the road to stardom.

Noah Thompson, the country singer from Louisa, Kentucky, became the first Kentuckian to capture “American Idol” Sunday night.

Thompson captured the Season 20 crown after defeating Huntergirl and Leah Marlene in live voting on Sunday. Earlier in the week, his hometown of Louisa feted him and Thompson performed a concert at Lawrence County High School’s football field.

His graduation from high school didn’t have a crowd at all, let alone one the size of his welcome home parade, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it did come with an interesting classmate.

“He graduated here the same year we gave Ricky Skaggs his diploma,” Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Robbie Fletcher said.

Fellow Lawrence County alumni Tyler Childers and Larry Cordle also played a part in the ceremony.

Thompson is poised to add to the many country artists that come from the area, from Loretta Lynn to Billy Ray Cyrus, from The Judds to Chris Stapleton and on.

Thompson impressed judges with his country vocals throughout the season.

More than 16 million votes were cast during the show.

The three finalists began the show by each performing a song from Bruce Springsteen’s music — Thompson choosing “I’m On Fire.”

Judge Katy Perry told Thompson he “swooped in and grabbed every heart in America by singing that song.”

Echoing a comment he gave earlier in the season, fellow judge Luke Bryan said Thompson is “the king of ‘aw shucks.’”