Kentucky’s Lee Kiefer notches another first place in South Korea — on her way to another Olympics

When it comes to multitasking, Olympic gold foilist, University of Kentucky medical student and Lexington, KY, native, Lee Kiefer, has no competition. Kiefer returns from the Grand Prix in Incheon, South Korea with another first-place title to place on her bookshelf, resting beside her 2020 Olympic gold medal.

The bout exploded with such intensity from both fencers until the final seconds of the match. After a review of the last touch, the referees awarded Kiefer first place against Canada’s Eleanor Harvey. The 15-11 win catapulted Kiefer to the top of the rankings, improving her chances to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I thought the point was mine during the referee review, but at the same time I was preparing myself to refocus and keep fighting, because the score was pretty close,” Kiefer says, “I felt good but I was not going to be upset at the outcome either way.”

Kiefer is well known for her speed and aggressiveness, redeeming qualities in the foil discipline of fencing. The combination of distance and proper footwork are skills that she spent many years perfecting.

“It comes down to style and personality. Ever since I was younger, I have preferred to be a more aggressive competitor,” Kiefer says, “Now that I’m older and more experienced, I still use that strategy, but I have learned when and how to reign it in.”

After a much-needed celebration, Kiefer and her husband, Olympic fencer Gerek Meinhardt, came home to Lexington for a few days before they set off to France. She and Meinhardt attended the French Fencing Nationals this past weekend to get some fencing practice in, while also admiring the Parisian views.

Kiefer’s next tournament is the Championnats Panaméricains in Paraguay, which begins on June 1st. This event is one of the seven international tournaments that Kiefer competes in to prepare for the World Championship in Egypt on July 15th.

“I’m definitely excited for Paraguay, but a lot of the work I need to start putting in now is geared towards the World Championships because ranking well there increases my opportunities for the Olympics,” Kiefer said.

Kiefer says the traveling intensity is high this summer but highlights the value of routine and self-motivation while at home, to stay on target for her Paris 2024 Olympic goals.

“It is challenging to stay on a good regimen, in terms of eating and workouts.” Kiefer says, “My home routine usually consists of practicing and strength conditioning four to five times a week and we try to eat a lot of fruits, veggies and lean proteins, like chicken and fish.”

In the off-season, Kiefer and Meinhardt try to enjoy life’s guilty pleasures. Whether it’s a desert, fantasy novel or mildly embarrassing reality TV series, the married couple has many shared interests outside of the sport.

“I’ve always loved cookies, nothing’s better than a good cookie for me,” Kiefer says, “I’m embarrassed to namedrop some of these shows, but we have been watching “Survivor” and “Selling Sunset”.”

In order to best prepare for the upcoming Olympics in 2024, Kiefer has put her degree on pause after being close to finishing her third year. Kiefer says moving back home to Lexington was a critical step in allowing her to continue professional fencing as a student, but does not recommend the workload to everyone.

“When I was doing both fencing and school, having my parents close by for emotional support was extremely helpful to me. My mom would even bring over food sometimes, which was a lifesaver,” Kiefer says, “It’s also nice to be near my coach, who I have worked with forever. Having people who know me and understand what I need when I can’t be 100% is great.”

Kiefer credits her time balancing fencing and medical school as being the biggest challenge she’s faced so far. In all of her triumphs, she remains humble, considerably another triumph in itself.

“I am proud that I survived it, but I wouldn’t say that I flourished or that I am awesome. It was physically and emotionally challenging, a bit torturous and often decompensating,” Kiefer says, “But I would do it again because medicine and fencing are my life’s work, but I don’t want people to give me more credit or idolize that path.”

It’s clear to see that Kiefer makes physical health a priority, but she also talks about the significance of mental health, specifically for athletes.

“I feel that being proud of individual growth is a healthier mentality than dwelling on the end result,” Kiefer said, “Mental health is a moving target and some days it’s good, but other days it’s in the garbage can. The main goal is being kind to myself, which helps conserve a lot of energy.”

Being the first American to win a gold medal in foil fencing, Kiefer brings a heightened awareness and appreciation for the sport; not only to the United States but to Kentucky as well. Kiefer mentions that after the 2020 Olympics, there is an increase in young female fencers around the country.

“Fencing, in general, is a very small sport and it is even smaller and more niche in Kentucky. I think it’s special that more people are intrigued by the sport and might give it a try,” Kiefer says, “Now that I am in my late twenties, it’s been cool to step into a role model position and watch the younger women go through similar trials and tribulations that I did.”