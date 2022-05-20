Kentucky Symphony Orchestra closes 30th Anniversary season Sat. with Return to Studio 54















“Aw sooky, sooky.”

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra closes its 30th Anniversary season with a Return to Studio 54 and the era of Disco. The event center at the Newport Car Barn is the venue for the region’s first symphonic dance/concert — tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Disco of the mid to late 1970s was certainly a time of inclusion as people of all walks of life (race, ethnicity, preference) flooded clubs to dance, have fun and be seen. The heavily orchestrated dance tunes, complete with strings and horns, together with a moderate driving 4-beat pulse and a dash of R&B, gave Disco its signature sound. Soon, all types of music was seemingly re-made as Disco — from classical music to standards to opera and even Broadway. Despite the heinous polyester clothing and fashion of the day, it was a great time to boogie down with your friends — which meant everyone.

The KSO’s studio orchestra or Boogie Band is comprised of the area’s great studio and jazz musicians, and will offer authentic arrangements penned by long-time KSO arranger, Terry LaBolt. Local singers will cover the lead and backup vocals you will recall hearing on vinyl or on the radio. Over the years, the KSO Boogie Band has added many Disco era tunes to its 300+ pop song repertoire. The program will include disco hits of Donna Summer, Vicki Sue Robinson, The BeeGees, Kool & the Gang, the Village People, KC & the Sunshine Band and 20 other top ‘70s acts and artists.

The Newport Car Barn is an 1890s block-long building with a high ceiling in southwest Newport which is evolving into a unique historic event center. The former trolley and bus depot will feature bars, Disco balls and patron drop off on Brighton Street.

Don your stylin’ 1970s threads and come boogie (or simply hang) with the KSO at the Newport Car Barn — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35. The KSO continues to live stream its concerts for at home access for the price of a single ticket. For tickets and info go to kyso.org, or call (859) 431-6216. “Catch you on the flip side.”

Meantime, save these dates for KSO’s Summer Series, coming up:

The KSO Summer Series returns to two parks —Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. in Covington’s Devou Park and Sunday nights at 7:30 p.m. in Ft. Thomas’ Tower Park. More information, and registration forms coming June 2022.

July 9 & 10 — Marches Madness

(Marches from classics, opera, ballet & film)

August 6 & 7 — Sunday in the Park with Sondheim

(An American Musical Theater Icon)

September 3 & 4 — “The Pack is Back”

(Sinatra, Martin, & Davis)

