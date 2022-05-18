Kentucky singer Noah Thompson back home from American Idol for a free concert; finals are May 22















By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

Rising country music star Noah Thompson is in the top three singers on “American Idol” and Tuesday he was back in Louisa for his “Hometown Visit” with a free concert at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.

A homecoming parade was waiting for Thompson, according to friend and organizer Mitch Castle.

The Louisa resident and construction worker performed Carrie Underwood’s ballad “So Small” on Sunday, bringing the former “Idol” winner to tears and earning a standing ovation from judges.

“I feel like there’s a lot of things I can relate to with that because I grew up in a tiny town,” Underwood said, who coached all the contestants for the episode. “I do feel like this show was created for people like me and for people like Noah who didn’t know how to dream that big but knew they wanted to do something. It’s a beautiful thing. I think back … that’s the decision that changed my entire life. I have no idea where I’d be and to see contestants get every opportunity they’ve ever wanted is just magical.”

Thompson also performed Larry Fleet’s “Working Man” from a studio rather than in person, sitting on a stool and singing with his guitar.

Later, Thompson tweeted to his fans and supporters: “Came into this competition scared out of my mind, it’s all so surreal. I have no words man. You guys mean the absolute world to me, thank you for everything!! Cannot believe this right now.”

The other two winners are Hunter Wolkonowski, who goes by Huntergirl, of Tennessee, and Leah Marlene, of Illinois.

The winner will be named on May 22 during the show’s finale.