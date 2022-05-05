Kentucky Gives Day returns May 10; 258 nonprofit organizations participating from across the state















Nonprofit organizations, including seven from NKY, will participate in the tenth annual Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday, May 10. The 24-hour online giving campaign will provide participating charities the opportunity to raise as much money as possible from midnight through 11:59 p.m. – all through a single website at www.kygives.org.

The 258 participating nonprofits are 501(c)(3) charities representing human services, health care, children, the arts, humanitarian aid, animal welfare, the environment, and more from across Kentucky. Donors can find a list of all organizations at www.kygives.org, as well as profiles of each participating nonprofit.

Fundraising totals will be updated in real-time throughout the day, as well as on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #kygives22. A new heat map feature will add friendly competition to the online event, showing which Kentucky counties are represented by donors.

Prizes will be awarded throughout the day and many of the organizations have secured matching gifts as a donor incentive. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation in Elizabethtown is also providing prize incentives to participating nonprofits in their region.

The event has raised $3.5 million in its nine-year history and hopes to mark the 10-year milestone with a record-breaking day of giving. During the 2021 event, Kentuckians came together to help 219 nonprofits raise over $721,385.

According to the Year-End Health of the Sector Survey conducted by KNN, responding nonprofits continue to report an increase in the demand for services and increased costs, with many still experiencing lost revenue. The challenges not only impact the nonprofit sector – the state’s third-largest private-sector employer – the challenges ultimately impact the communities and Kentuckians nonprofits serve, with many organizations reporting long waiting lists for critical programs and services.

The event is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky and the LG&E and KU Foundation, and media partners supporting the event include WKQQ, WHAS, WLAP, WBUL and Kentucky News Network.

For more information about Kentucky Gives Day, visit www.kygives.org.

Kentucky Nonprofit Network