Kentucky Career Center hosts 16th annual Veterans Career Fair on Thursday, bring resume















The Kentucky Career Center is partnering with approximately 50 regional businesses to connect veterans, entry-level job seekers, and other individuals seeking employment to gainful career opportunities.

The 16th Annual Veterans Career Fair will take place Thursday, May 5 at the Kentucky Career Center (1324 Madison Ave, Covington) from 3-6 p.m.

Candidates of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to come with resumes prepared for on-site interviews.

“We’re excited to host this event at our Career Center in Covington this year,” said Correy Eimer, KCC operator. “Many top-notch employers from diverse industry sectors will be present, offering competitive wages and benefits. There will be resources available as well, particularly for Veterans, but this event is open to all job seekers, so everyone is invited to attend.”

The Veterans Career Fair is a free event to the public with no registration required. Call 859-292-6666 or visit KCC’s Facebook page @kentuckycareercenternky for more details and announcements.

Sponsoring employers include: ABC Supply Co. Inc., Aristech Surfaces, Celanese, GroundSystems, Perfetti Van Melle USA Inc., Phoenix Services, and Safran. Employers from the following industries will be participating in the job fair: construction and skilled trades, transportation and logistics, business/finance, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing.