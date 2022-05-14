Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police honors NKY legislators for support of law enforcement















The Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) have honored four Northern Kentucky state legislators with the KACP Outstanding Legislative Service Award.

“These legislators are being honored and recognized for their unwavering support of law enforcement during the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly,” said KACP Executive Director Shawn Butler. “Their introduction and support of law-enforcement related legislation make our communities safer and ensure that law enforcement officers are adequately trained and prepared for the important jobs they perform.”

The awards were presented this week to:

• Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger.

• Rep. Ed Massey, R-Hebron.

• Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill.

• Rep. Sal Santoro, R-Union.

Rep. Koenig was the primary sponsor of HB239. which requires constables elected in 2022 and after to receive valuable law enforcement training. HB239 does not stop constables from serving their community. The bill only prevents untrained newly elected constables from using peace officer powers, such as making arrests and investigating crimes.

Rep. Moser was the primary sponsor of HB565, which increases and enhances virtual training for law enforcement officers. Reps. Massey and Santoro were co-sponsors of the bill, which was the top KACP priority during the session.

“House Bill 565 allows officer to take more classes online, meaning they don’t have to travel as often to the state police academy in Richmond,” Butler said. “That allows officers to spend more time with their families and in the communities they serve, and it saves cities money on travel and other expenses.”

Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police