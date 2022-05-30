Kenton County Public Library’s Summer Reading Celebration aims to create habit of reading















Everyone can create a habit of reading this summer with a little help from the library. The Kenton County Public Library is celebrating Summer Reading Celebration from June 1 through August 31. SRC allows children, teens, and adults to win cool prizes just for reading or listening to a book.

Join the library in kicking off summer Saturday, June 4:

Independence Branch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kick off summer reading with a bounce house, giant games, music, carnival-style treats and a dunk tank!

Erlanger Branch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join the library for bubbles, cake/book walk, game room, sidewalk chalk, a bounce house, a videogame truck, ice cream and more!

Covington Branch, 2-4 p.m.

The branch will feature inflatable fun including a gaga pit, axe throwing, huge tricycle races, an obstacle course and treats. Free parking at the Mid-town garage.

Summer Reading Guidelines

Everyone:

• Read or listen five out of seven days each week to be entered in the weekly prize drawing.

Children (ages 0-12):

• Earn a book prize after completing their first week of reading.

• Complete a second week of reading to earn a SRC T-shirt or backpack.

• Read a total of 30 days to enter to win a grand prize basket. Baskets are on display at each branch.

• Get a sticker each time you turn in your weekly log. Collect them all! Five stickers in all.

New this year

The Kenton County Public Library has set a community goal. Help us track 100,000 days of reading this summer. Everyone who helps us reach our goal will be entered to win a day pass to Silverlake the Family Place. There will be 100 winners. Children under 18 who win will be able to bring an adult. Stop by the library or visit kentonlibrary.org/src to see the thermometer tracker.

Beanstack, the reading tracker app

Everyone can track their reading with the Beanstack tracker app starting June 1. Those who prefer a paper log, print logs will be available at the library starting June 1. Participants should track their reading weekly or turn the paper log in weekly to be entered for the weekly prize drawing.

Visit kentonlibrary.org/src for more information.

From Kenton County Public Library