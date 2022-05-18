Kenton County local elections results; low voter turnout — just 12.65% — decides November choices















Low voter turnout — at a total of 12.65% — in Kenton County produced candidates for the fall elections.

Of a total of 141,968 voters, just 17,965 voters chose to vote in the primary which chooses the party’s candidates for the general election in November. Most of those voters went to the polls in person to vote. 15,796 voters voted on election day, 1,421 participated in early voting and 748 voted absentee.

In “unofficial” results for local races (not yet certified by the State Board of Elections:

Gabrielle Summe handily won the nomination for County Clerk with 7,885 votes to challenger Danny Whitacres 2,920 votes for the Republican nomination.

Darlene Plummer won the Republican nomination for Property Valuation Administrator with 6,653 votes to Michael Constantino’s 2,920.

Marc Fields won the nomination for Jailer with 5,285 votes to Steven Larson’s 4.060.

Amber Constantino got 5,421 votes for Coroner to Jessica Cooper’s 3,429 votes.

Paul Woodward got 1,573 votes for District 2 Constable, outpolling Thomas Turner, 1,094, and Jimmy McQueen, 896.

Jon Draud, incumbent, won the nomination for Republican County Commissioner, with 5,569 votes to Anthony Schmiade’s 4,355.

And, in the nonpartisan election for Circuit (Family) Court judge, Terri King Schoborg, took top billing with 10,391 votes and Carl Knockelmann Jr. took second place with 4,282 votes. Both candidates will appear on the November ballot. Ben Dusing got 2,039 votes.

