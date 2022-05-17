Joe Cotton: Stocks of the Week — buy quality growth stocks selling at huge discounts















Market Assessment – As of Saturday, May 14 at 10:33 p.m.

On Friday, May 13 at 6:03 a.m. we advised our subscribers as follows: “WE THINK THE BEAR MARKET ENDED YESTERDAY….SELLING CLIMAX AND A TAIL. WOULD BE BUYING THE QUALITY GROWTH STOCKS SELLING AT HUGE DISCOUNTS TO 2021 PRICES.”

Technically, the DOW’S decline of 5,724 points from its January 2022 high of 36952 to the May 12 low of 31228 was only a 15.5% Correction, not a Bear Market 20% decline.

However, the stocks shown above have been in devastating Bear Markets of 4 to 16 month durations. The sample charts below show those extreme Bear Market type losses: 83%-Shopify (SHOP), 72%-Netflx (NFLX) and 80%-PayPal (PYPL). We think they are all GREAT BUYS at these prices.

Go to www.finance.yahoo.com to research our stock picks before you buy them. Their Summary Page provides very important information: ie. Company Profile, Earnings per Share, Dividend Yield, Brokerage House Ratings, Recent News, Etc. Our Market Letter is not investment advice, nor is it to be construed as investment advice. We pick our stocks by analyzing a company’s stock chart.

Joe Cotton has won three National Stock Picking Contests with yearly percentage gains in excess of 96%. His 2020 Wall Street’s Best stock contest winner was Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Symbol INO) with a 742% 1-Year return.

This article is not investment advice, nor is it in any way to be construed as investment advice. For Investment Advice consult a Registered Investment Advisor or a Certified Financial Planner. Joe Cotton’s website is www.cottonstocks.net. NKY’s Joseph W. Cotton is publisher of the market newsletter, Cotton’s Technically Speaking. He is a graduate of Xavier University, a former bank manager and credit analyst, and a former Fidelity Investments registered investment representative. Contact him at cottonstocks@hotmail.com